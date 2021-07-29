This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







UNICEF calls for vaccine equity

Article content Second in a two-part series about UNICEF’s pandemic response.

Article content The global pandemic is exacting a terrible toll on the world’s most vulnerable people and condemning hundreds of millions of children to a bleak future. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. UNICEF calls for vaccine equity Back to video From school closures to the cancellation of routine vaccinations for preventable childhood diseases, the COVID-19 pandemic has generated a massive child protection crisis in the developing world. And the longer that it takes for people in low- and middle-income countries to gain access to COVID-19 vaccines, the greater the risk that a generation of children will be condemned to disease, forced marriage, and/or child labour. UNICEF and vaccines Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF was already the global leader in the delivery of vaccines. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, its delivers in excess of two billion vaccine doses annually to children under the age of five, often in challenging situations. According to the UNICEF website, that experience makes it “the organization best placed to deliver COVID-19 vaccines equitably and on a global scale.” And that is why the COVAX Facility enlisted UNICEF to lead the vaccine procurement and delivery campaign. (COVAX is the international organization set up by the World Health Organization and its partners to ensure that 92 low- and middle-income countries get access to COVID-19 vaccines.) “We are responsible for leading end-to-end supply chain engagement, spanning procurement, international freight, logistics and country readiness, and in-country delivery,” reads the UNICEF Canada website. “This includes the monumental task of procuring and delivering two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines, along with syringes and safe disposal boxes, from the point of production, to people in some of the world’s hardest-to-reach places.”

Article content In addition, UNICEF is helping to train community health-care workers to safely administer COVID-19 vaccine doses. And the UN agency is also supplying them with personal protective equipment (PPE). Call to action What does UNICEF want from wealthy countries regarding vaccine equity? “We need more money to be able to buy vaccines and then turn the vaccines into vaccinations, David Morley, president and CEO of UNICEF Canada, replied. Money is also needed to set up the ultra-cold chain to store vaccines in developing countries. “We’ve got to make sure that the ultra-cold chain is working in more than just a few countries,” Morley told the Whig-Standard in a telephone interview. UNICEF aims to rollout two billion doses by the end of this year. “We think there’s a chance,” Morley said of reaching that target. “Because it’s more than just governments,” when it comes to funding vaccine equity, he added. “Governments can put in the big bucks. We get donations from people around Canada to our COVAX effort.” By the end of June, Canadians had donated $10 million to UNICEF’s vaccination campaign, he noted. “When there is a groundswell, where people start to make donations themselves, then governments have got their eyes on this, and they are going, ‘Oh, OK, maybe we should be doing more because we see our population doing more, as well,’” he said of the impact that ordinary people can have on government policy. “We need to get more vaccines quickly,” Morley said for emphasis. “We need more than two billion doses. If we are able to get two billion doses by the end of the year, it’s still going to be the biggest adult vaccination campaign in the history of humans. So that’s pretty big.”

Article content The UNICEF Canada boss is also hopeful that improvements in manufacturing capacity will boost the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines. “When we in Canada, and the U.K. and the U.S. stop needing all of these (vaccine doses) for our own populations, the manufacturing capacity is still there, so it should be able to go out to other parts of the world. It’s not quick enough; we need things to go faster. “But they are starting to move … I actually do believe we are picking up speed and we are getting better at this. And it gives me more hope.” Negative impacts on children As Canadians receive second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, life is slowly returning to something that resembles normal in this country. However, for children in low-income countries, life is anything but normal. How do school closures negatively affect the intellectual, physical, and emotional development of kids in low income countries? “School closures have been an awful impact on children. There are almost 200 million children whose schools have been closed for more than a year,” Morley answered. At least one-third of those children, possibly more, do not have access to remote learning. “The children who are first generation learners, those kids whose own parents perhaps weren’t in school, it is going to be much harder for them to go back to school.” School closures have resulted in the increased incidence of child labour in low- and middle-income countries. “It is the first time it has gone up in 20 years,” Morley revealed. “And part of it is when they are not in school, or as parents get poorer, they need their kids to work for the family.”

Article content In addition, “there is a direct correlation with girls who are not in school” and the rise in child marriages, he said. The pandemic is causing “more children to be less educated,” and it is exacerbating inequality. “Those kids aren’t going to have the chances they thought they were going to have to get out of absolute poverty and join those people who are making more than two bucks a day, which is not a lot of money,” Morley stated. “For some of the poorest kids in the world, it will permanently affect their lives, and what they might have been,” Morley said of the pandemic. Shaping part of a generation Is the pandemic shaping a generation of children in developing countries? “It is shaping part of a generation,” Morley replied. “It is shaping some kids; we can’t say a whole generation, because kids who are middle class and able to do remote learning, they’re OK.” However, in Latin America, those parents who were preparing to “move out of the shanty towns and into something that is a little more stable — that’s gone. That’s gone for a while,” Morley lamented. And this “will shape their lives,” he said of their children. “That’s why we’ve got to get the vaccinations out quickly,” Morley continued. For example, it is important to vaccinate all teachers in the developing world, so that “those kids have a chance to get back in school. So teachers don’t have to be afraid.” Vaccinating health-care workers and teachers is “one of the ways back” to normalcy, “so that services can start to resume,” he said. “The faster we do it, the less damage to the future of kids.”

Article content Future challenges According to the World Health Organization’s Twitter account, “23 million children missed out on basic vaccines through routine immunization services in 2020, increasing by 3.7 million and the highest number since 2009.” And WHO warns that “without high childhood vaccination rates, countries face risks of multiple disease outbreaks. Spread of diseases like measles, polio or meningitis could be catastrophic for countries already battling COVID-19.” The UNICEF Canada boss shares the World Health Organization’s concerns about the health of children. “For little kids, there’s going to be an upsurge in disease until we can get back to children’s immunizations,” Morley said. Until immunization programs for preventable childhood diseases are fully restored, “there is going to be an upsurge in the number of children under the age of five who die from preventable causes, die from measles, die from disease that we have certainly conquered here and were being driven down in the developing world.” In addition, “more children will be forced to work at an early age” and more girls “will be married too young,” he said again for emphasis. Many Canadians seem to believe that the pandemic is almost over. The reality is that the pandemic is global, and it is not going to end anytime soon. “The pandemic sure as hell isn’t over for those kids,” Morley bluntly stated. “And it’s not over for the world. And that’s why we have to keep on doing everything we can to get these vaccinations out there.” While Canadians are getting vaccinated and “see the light at the end of the tunnel here in Canada,” Morley said “we can’t just rest on our laurels.” He warned against allowing “the world to fall back into a vast divide between those of us in wealthy countries who are safe behind our vaccine walls and the rest of the world.” “We need the whole world to be safe … just think of those kids. And we know that we’ve got to get those vaccines rolling out there as fast as we can.” Follow Geoffrey P. Johnston on Twitter @GeoffyPJohnston.

