This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: What is our response to life?

What is our response to life?

Article content In the past year and a half, much has happened from the onslaught of a pandemic’s devastating effects. This has been further exacerbated by the natural disasters of fires, high heat and the lack of water or the reverse, flooding. Conflict around the world is ever present. Along with these, there is heightened racism and anger against each other. Because of such overt violence, there has been a rise in the feelings of the anxiety and of “victimhood.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. What is our response to life? Back to video It has made people fearful, and many groups have closed ranks, creating the sense of “us and them.” However, at the same time, there has been an outpouring of empathy and concern.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Even though Canada has not formally articulated the contributions of Indigenous Peoples, we must acknowledge that Indigenous Peoples are one of the founding people, along with the French and the British. For those of us who are more recent Canadians, there are losses when we come to settle here. Immigrants must discard many cultural norms, lose social supports and adapt to changes in the concept of ourselves. It is naive to think there is no racism. It is racism that has caused much pain and fear amongst many communities. Many immigrants continue to face discrimination due to their race, religion or language. Fear is created when families are vilified or physically attacked. Without downplaying the many instances of racism, we need to critically ask ourselves: What made us immigrate? What are the positives in becoming Canadians? Has the quality of our lives improved? And, finally: What can we contribute to our new country? We should learn that citizenship is a reciprocal contract between the individual and others, as articulated by the state. It is through this contract that we ask for rights and protection, while at the same time we give our commitment to be active citizens and work for the common good. The U.S. President John F. Kennedy, in his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961, encouraged us to consider how we could work to improve our lives. He said, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” The emphasis is on us, as individuals, to address issues and to create change.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content We are fortunate in our value of multiculturalism. The purpose of the Multiculturalism Act, 1971, is to value diversity as a strength, so Canada allows for the retention of one’s cultural, linguistic and religious heritage. But this must never be at the expense of weakening our ties with each other. Some have spoken of multiculturalism as a “mosaic” of diverse cultures melded together to form a design. I do not like the term mosaic to describe multiculturalism. Mosaic is a pattern created by the placement of pieces of coloured stones, held in place by plaster or mortar. The design created is beautiful, but each piece is separated and is embedded in the mortar so there is no possibility of merging or blending. I prefer to describe our multiculturalism as a tapestry. In a tapestry, all of the beautiful colours are blended and woven together to create a pattern, and the removal of any colour ruins the tapestry. This creates a heavy responsibility on each of us to ensure the tapestry remains strong and beautiful. Recently, racism has made some of us focus more on each community separately. For example, the federal government has held consultations with Muslims on Islamophobia and on antisemitism with Jews, and probably on anti-Black racism. I hate to criticize such positive meetings, but is there any expectation for next steps to ensure future collaboration between groups? We can all learn from Viktor Frankl, a psychiatrist, who survived Auschwitz to write his remarkable treatise, Man’s Search for Meaning.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Frankl concluded that neither fame, power nor money has much meaning in a person’s life. He believed our search in life is for love, for purposeful work and to develop courage in the face of difficulty. He states that we ask the wrong, selfish question when we say, “What can we expect from life?” The right question to be asked is: What does life expect of me? What is our response to life? Do consider what Frankl said: “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” Reflecting on his life in Auschwitz, he said: “Everything can be taken from a man, but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s way.” It is not easy to be as brave as Frankl and others like him, but it is worth asking as to what we can contribute to breaking down barriers, advancing our common good and thinking of others.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston