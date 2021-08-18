This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







What might I expect: Respirologist 'the reason I'm still alive today'

Article content “You don’t look sick,” Valerie, a registered nurse, said, “so you are often judged as lazy.” (“Valerie” is a pseudonym, selected to reflect her strength and bravery.) Exhaustion, headache for weeks to months, brain fog, sore throat and pain that could hinder any movement are part of the rare disease of pulmonary sarcoidosis. As if these symptoms were not enough to overwhelm anyone, years of steroid treatments caused debilitating side effects. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. What might I expect: Respirologist 'the reason I’m still alive today' Back to video “I had a cough but nothing significant,” Valerie said in an email interview. A routine X-ray showed an inflammation of the hilar lymph nodes. A biopsy of the nodes behind the breast bone was performed in the early 1980s. “I tested positive for sarcoidosis,” Valerie wrote. The disease frequently runs its course in two years without much harm; receiving no treatment, the young woman got on with her life.

Article content “Sarcoidosis is an immune system disorder that can attack any organ of the body,” the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety states. Granulomas form, microscopic lumps of inflamed cells that grow and develop into larger clusters that damage organs. Most often occurring in lungs and lymph nodes, as in Valerie’s case, the sufferer “may have a persistent dry cough, shortness of breath, wheezing and chest pain.” Classed as a rare disease with no apparent origin, sarcoidosis affects both men and women between 20 and 40 years of age but is more predominant in women. People of Scandinavian and African American heritage are more likely to be affected. (Valerie is white.) It is not a form of cancer, and it is not contagious. The incidence of sarcoidosis is 143 per 100,000 Canadians, recorded in 2015, according to Lee M. Fidler et al in “Epidemiology and health outcomes of sarcoidosis in a universal health care population,” European Respiratory Journal, 2019. Training as a missionary, Valerie worked in Haiti for several years. Illness caught up with her, with months of headaches, fatigue and weight loss. Returning to Canada with her husband and two adorable adopted babies, Valerie visited a doctor in northern Ontario and requested an X-ray. Rather than the inflamed lymph nodes, this test showed interstitial fibrosis — inflammation and scarring between the lung tissues. (The interstitium is “the tissue that surrounds the lung’s air sacs, blood vessels and airways,” according to Cleveland Clinic.)

Article content Receiving one round of steroids for treatment, Valerie had no followup with the physician. “The disease was still poorly understood by the medical community,” she commented. Within a few years, she was battling distressing symptoms as the disease progressed, including brain fog. Disruptive and alarming, her brain fog was “a giant leap beyond forgetful,” the nurse described. “It’s a hard time even organizing your thoughts.” Living in Sault Ste. Marie, Valerie was at last referred to a respirologist, who “tested my pulmonary functions, did X-rays and started me on steroids.” Able to live at a normal pace, she was considered fine, and the specialist did not continue care. Moving to Kingston in her 40s, Valerie’s comprehensive help was finally on the horizon. The city’s respirologists understood her misery. She credits her current respirologist “with being the reason I’m still alive today.” After years of taking large doses of steroids to counteract chronic sarcoidosis symptoms, Valerie still struggled with the cough, the brain fog and utter exhaustion. On different occasions, she experienced so much pain in her feet and fingers that walking or holding things was almost impossible. Sarcoidosis “causes a person’s immune system to overreact when fighting an infection (or imaginary infection),” the Sarcoidosis Association of the United Kingdom said. The resulting inflammation damages “a person’s own body tissue” with a wide range of symptoms and is therefore difficult to diagnose. Vision problems, random spleen and liver pain, irregular heartbeat and persistent sore throat, Valerie endures it all.

Article content In her mid-50s, Valerie attained remission on low-dose steroids and Imuran. The brand name for azathioprine, Imuran is one of the “steroid sparing agents,” Cleveland Clinic said. Although there is little clinical trial information for analysis, the drugs “probably modulate the immune system through metabolic impairment of leucocytes.” Before COVID-19 changed the world, Valerie was making impressive progress in a respiratory rehabilitation program at Providence Care, following a care plan specific to her needs. She was regaining muscle strength. She could take the stairs. She could do chores around the house. COVID-19 caused the gyms and her program to close. Now over a year later, all of Valerie’s gains are lost. She is back at the starting line and has no idea when her rehabilitation program may begin again. With the disease somewhat under control, the side effects of years of no treatment and steroid treatments took centre stage. Valerie’s bones are damaged and brittle. Injuries occurred that would not damage a normally functioning body. Late last year, she underwent a full body scan. The results were startling. “They found four fractured vertebrae, three fractured ribs, both feet were fractured and my left thigh was fractured,” Valerie stated. Her thigh was surgically repaired with a titanium rod. Still recovering, she added: “Yes, it is as painful as it sounds.” Yet, Valerie perseveres. Aching and easily injured, Valerie is nevertheless a registered nurse first and foremost, and is striving to help others by sharing her story. Sarcoidosis may have a grip on her body, but the disease will not take Valerie’s warrior spirit. words Susanna McLeod is a writer living in Kingston.

