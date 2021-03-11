





Article content Jobs in the late 1800s were a challenge for the working class. Long hours, poor sanitation and dangerous conditions plagued the workplace for all workers. For women, the situation was often worse, with appallingly low pay, co-worker aggravations and unsafe conditions. At an industrial firm in Hull, Que., union leader Donalda Charron challenged the status quo. The women won, but Charron lost. An innovative entrepreneur from Vermont, Ezra Butler Eddy was adept at creating opportunities. Moving to Hull in 1851, Eddy “rented the second floor of a blacksmith’s workshop,” the National Capital Commission’s Virtual Museum said. He and his first wife, Zaida Diana Arnold, used wood scraps discarded from nearby sawmills to make matches. Dipping the wood pieces by hand into phosphorus, the pair “boxed them and sold them door to door.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wooden match makers ignited flame of equality Back to video The matches launched the renowned E.B. Eddy Company. Creating a prosperous Canadian industry, the Eddy firm included sawmills, pulp mills and paper products. E.B. Eddy rented a section of a large building near Chaudiere Falls to open the match works in 1854. By the early 1870s, the businessman expanded the plant’s footprint, and when fire decimated the works 10 years later, the businessman was able to rebuild his factory with sturdier materials.

Article content By the early 1900s, the E.B. Eddy Company employed more that 2,000 people to produce products sold across Canada. Hiring both non-union and union workers, Eddy’s crews worked 12-hour shifts — days and nights — six days a week. There were no eating breaks. The men were paid “competitive wages” but were overworked. After much negotiation, an 11-hour day was established in 1903, and by 1913, eight-hour shifts were instituted at the factory. (The respected manufacturer and politician Ezra Butler Eddy died in 1906; his remains were returned to Vermont for burial.) Named the Allumettieres, local French-Canadian women were hired to produce Eddy’s famous matches. The job was dangerous, both safety-wise and health-wise. “White phosphorus was used in the production of matches, long after the chemical had been linked to phosphorus necrosis of the jaw,” according to Conrad McCallum in “The Allumettieres in Site of Collective Remembering” on Active History. The debilitating condition was called “phossy jaw.” “Fires were also a routine hazard, so common that match workers kept pails of water within reach,” McCallum added. “It took almost nothing to accidentally ignite the matches.” Paid an hourly wage, Eddy’s female workers earned only 10 to 15 cents an hour, considerably less than the male plant workers. As young as 13 years old up to more mature spinsters and widows, the women each dipped and boxed matches for 48 hours a week. Donalda Charron climbed the ranks from match girl to become forewoman at the factory. According to Voices of the Capital, she “was responsible for hiring and supervising the largely young and single female workforce and protecting them from the male factory workers.”

Article content Becoming president of the French Catholic Union ouvriere feminine de Hull, Charron represented her workers well, but she was stymied in completing her duties. Only the Catholic union’s male leaders — the priests — were authorized to negotiate for its female members. Company production demands surged in 1919, and Eddy executives requested that match producers work double shifts. The women balked. It meant walking home exhausted in the dark to a family that still needed their care. The company locked out the workers, then offered a shorter work week and pay increase from 18 cents to 24 cents per hour. But there was a catch. They had “to sign a contract agreeing to two things,” Virtual Museum stated: the employer “could change the hours of work as required, and that the employee give up union membership.” If there was no agreement, there would be no job. The women sharply refused. Union and company officials negotiated a compromise. If the match girls accepted working double shifts for four months, they could keep union membership, receive a 50 per cent pay increase, plus four religious holidays annually. Production got underway, but trouble brewed again only a few years later. In 1924, the company’s sales were slowing. Executives demanded wage cuts from the paper makers and the match girls. Administrators also insisted on taking over the hiring of workers from supervisors; the firm wanted to hire non-French Catholic people on the premise that new workers would not join the Catholic union. A furious Charron, now the union leader, organized a wildcat strike. The Allumettieres started the action by holding frequent exuberant pickets.

Article content Arranging fundraisers, the women “held nine public meetings to explain their position to local residents,” Ottawa History Tours mentioned. “As a consequence, they were the recipients of donations of money and food from residents of Gatineau and Lowertown (Ottawa).” Petitioning for much more than retaining their pay, Charron and the match girls were on strike to light the flame of equality for safe workplaces, prevention of child labour and collective bargaining. Boosting picket line morale and attending strategic meetings, Charron’s hands were tied when it came to negotiations. She could only stand by as the union priests and company men struck a deal. Three weeks into the strike, negotiators reached a deal. Worker pay was not cut and hours remained the same. However, none of the labour advancements were made. Returning to their jobs, the match girls realized that one of their team members was missing. Charron was not invited to return to work. The pioneer who led the first female workers strike in Quebec was fired. Hired by the union to work in the office, Charron suffered a disabling severe injury only a month later. She “slipped on the ice on a train platform and fell under the train,” Voices of the Capital described. “Her leg had to be amputated.” After months of recovery, Charron took a job at a hospital laundry and sold her own version of laundry bleach door to door. The desire for equality still burned in her heart.

Article content Accepting a job at the Woods Textile Company, where tents were made for the lumber industry, she again found reason to act. “In 1946, she led another strike,” Voices of the Capital said. With several locations across Canada plus one in the United States, the E.B. Eddy Company was made a division of Domtar in 1998. Trailblazer Charron died in her 82nd year, at a nursing home in Gatineau in 1967. Her powerful legacy lives on in the fight for equal rights and better working conditions for women. Honouring the struggles of the match factory girls, in 2006, Boulevard de L’Outaouais in the Hull section of Gatineau, Que., was renamed Boulevard des Allumettieres. The flame is still glowing. Susanna McLeod is a writer living in Kingston. Happy International Women’s Week! “Labour pioneer Donalda Charron (1885-1967), circa 1912,” Archives of M. Jean-Paul Charron/Radio Canada.

