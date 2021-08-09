This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: 'I knew I was in the presence of a giant'

'I knew I was in the presence of a giant' Photo by Bill Becker / The Canadian Press

Article content We have lost a giant of our history who was a man and leader who shaped modern-day Ontario, and when called upon, put Canada first, leaving politics at the door.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content I speak, of course, from my perch here in Kingston, of the great William Grenville Davis of his beloved Brampton, who served as Ontario’s premier from 1971 until 1985. He has died Sunday morning at age 92, after a lifetime of public service. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'I knew I was in the presence of a giant' Back to video I will leave it to others who truly knew him and can speak with greater authority than I on his rich and positive political and nation-building legacy. I only came to know him well after he had left the Premier’s Office, and, I did not — unfortunately — know him well. But, all the same, I had some wonderful encounters with him during my work as a reporter and also afterwards when I moved into the non-partisan study of Canadian political leadership. The first encounter I had with Mr. Davis occurred when I was a young reporter at the Pembroke Observer. It was 1994 and I realized, months before the date, that it would be the 10th anniversary of his resignation announcement — one that rocked Ontario politics — at Thanksgiving that year. So, I resolved to beat the big papers and prepare a tribute to him for this anniversary, many weeks before the date. My (now) friends Bob Rae, who was then premier, and former premier David Peterson were happy to speak to me for my column. Their comments to me about their one-time opponent were warm and generous and thoughtful — the kind of politics I believe in. But I hadn’t reached Mr. Davis. But suddenly one day, when I was sitting at my desk at the old Pembroke Observer offices, my phone rang.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It was Mr. Davis calling. And he was magic. I had long read how he could confound the press and others with his rare ability to say nothing — but everything — when interviewed. But rookie reporter Milnes thought he knew better. So, I hit him with every question I could, hoping I’d get a big story if I could convince Mr. Davis to condemn the conservatism of Mike Harris in the party he once led. And when he’d give me answer after answer that shed no light at all on how he felt truly, I’d ask him again. Even Bill Davis didn’t scare this young and cocky reporter … But he was having none of it. He’d faced bigger and more important reporters than I for decades. And, finally, I gave up. “Mr. Davis,” I admitted, “it is true that you cannot be pinned down during an interview when you don’t want to be.” His response? “Arthur,” he said with a chuckle, “and you can quote me on this. I do some days miss confounding the media.” Off the record, he asked me a question or two about myself. It turned we both shared the same hero: Sir John A. Macdonald. My next encounter came six or seven years later, when I was working at the Whig-Standard here in Kingston. At one point, then Premier Ernie Eves announced that his government and minister of finance would break with parliamentary and all other traditions in between, and read their budget outside the Ontario legislature. They did so at an auto parts factory. As tradition seemed to define my fellow John A. fan from Brampton, I called him for a comment.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He soon phoned back. “Arthur, I am very happy to give you a quote about the treasurer of Ontario delivering her budget outside the legislature,” he said. “Do you have a pen?” I eagerly told him I did. “So, here’s my quote,” he said. “Are you ready, Arthur? I am pleased to read in the Ontario press that the ice is leaving Kingston harbour safely and in an orderly fashion this season. And I know that nobody in Kingston is more pleased with this than Hugh Segal and Sally Barnes.” He had me again! And I loved every second of it … Then we spoke about our mutual hero, Sir John A., once again. My third encounter came about thanks to — and I will always owe them — my dear friends-mentors Hugh Segal and Sally Barnes. Mr. Davis was in town to speak to an audience over dinner at Queen’s University. Sally and Hugh arranged for me to sit next to the 18th premier of Ontario the whole evening. For more than an hour, he regaled me with stories from his past and we spent a great deal of time trading Macdonald stories as well. And then he took to the podium. Mr. Davis gave one of the greatest speeches I have ever heard from a political leader. He was funny, he was serious, he was funny again. He was thoughtful, challenged his audience and then reassured them at the same time. I was mesmerized. This was indeed the man who led Ontario for 14 years. And he had been out of politics more than 25 years by that time. At the end of evening — it was probably 11 p.m. — Hugh and Sally gave me the honour of escorting Mr. Davis to his car, driven by officers from the OPP. I said good night and he sat back in his seat in the car with the window down.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Officers,” he said, “let’s head to Brampton.” I had a few other encounters with this great man. When my friend Steve Paikin’s biography of Mr. Davis came out — and shame on Ontario academics who collect tenure and more and produce less, as not one of them ever wrote a biography of the 18th premier (while Steve did it for no money at all) — Steve asked him to sign a copy for me. “To Arthur,” Mr. Davis wrote. “Let’s remember Sir John A.” I stress again that I did not know this great Canadian well at all. But in the few encounters I had with him, I felt privileged and lucky. I still do — because in the little time I was honoured to spend with him, I knew I was in the presence of a giant of my province’s and nation’s history. I am a lucky man to have had these brief glimpses of Ontario’s 18th premier. More importantly, Ontario is a better place because of the man from Brampton’s service to us all. Kingston’s Arthur Milnes, the in-house historian at the Frontenac Club Hotel, is a past speechwriter to then Prime Minister Stephen J. Harper and the memoirs’ assistant to former prime minister Brian Mulroney on the latter’s bestselling memoirs. His books include studies of prime ministers John Turner, Arthur Meighen, Sir John A. Macdonald and Sir Wilfrid Laurier.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston