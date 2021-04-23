





Share this Story: Developing nations need vaccines and debt relief

Developing nations need vaccines and debt relief Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty Images

Article content Not only do developing nations need help financing their pandemic responses and procurement of vaccines, they also urgently require debt relief to prevent them from experiencing a lost decade in the post-pandemic era. The worst global health crisis in more than a century has thrust low-income countries into an extremely precarious financial situation, imperilling their development and the well-being of more than 100 million people. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Developing nations need vaccines and debt relief Back to video In an April 7 virtual address to a meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, World Bank Group president David Malpass declared that the COVID-19 pandemic “will leave lasting scars on developing countries, from closed schools and physical stunting of children to lost jobs, the depletion of savings and assets, and growing debt overhangs.” In response to the global health crisis and the resultant economic turmoil, Malpass urged “G20 countries to act decisively to incentivize the private creditors under their jurisdiction to participate fully in sovereign debt relief efforts for low-income countries.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In other words, low-income countries that have had to borrow money to buy vaccines and medical supplies and have incurred other pandemic related expenses need debt relief to mitigate mass suffering. Debt Service Suspension Initiative “COVID-19 has dealt a major blow to world’s poorest countries, causing a recession that could push more than 100 million people into extreme poverty,” an April 8 statement on the World Bank Group’s website reads. As part of its initial response to the crisis, the World Bank pushed the G20 to establish the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, which helps developing nations to focus resources on combating COVID-19 and protecting the lives and jobs of millions of vulnerable people. And since the DSSI began operating on May 1, 2020, it has delivered in excess of $5 billion in assistance to more than 40 countries in need. According to the World Bank website, “73 countries are eligible for a temporary suspension of debt-service payments owed to their official bilateral creditors.” And the G20 is calling upon private creditors to take part in the debt-relief initiative. Originally, the debt-suspension period was supposed to expire at the end of 2020 but has since been extended to the end of 2021. “The World Bank and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) are supporting implementation of the DSSI — by monitoring spending, enhancing public debt transparency and ensuring prudent borrowing,” the World Bank website reads. “DSSI borrowers commit to use freed-up resources to increase social, health or economic spending in response to the crisis.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Development committee The World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, collectively known as the Bretton Woods institutions, form a joint body known as the Development Committee, a ministerial-level forum designed to build intergovernmental consensus on development issues. The committee is one of the pillars of the international system’s co-operative architecture. (The committee’s formal designation is the Joint Ministerial Committee of the Boards of Governors of the Bank and the Fund on the Transfer of Real Resources to Developing Countries.) As the Development Committee’s website notes, it is composed of 25 members, “usually ministers of finance or development, and who represent the full membership of the Bank and Fund.” In his April 9 address to the committee, Malpass said that, “It is the only forum in which the governments of developed countries and developing countries, creditor countries and borrower countries, come together with a primary focus on development and resource needs for developing countries.” From the onset of the global pandemic in March 2020, the World Bank Group was determined to act decisively to assist the community of nations. “These actions include new COVID-related emergency health programs in 112 countries, vaccination operations that we expect will reach $4 billion of commitments available in 50 countries by mid-year, and a quick doubling of our trade and working capital finance to help fill the banking vacuum that hit private sectors,” Malpass told the committee.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Inequitable system The pandemic has not only made clearer “the challenges and staggering needs” of the developing world, the global health crisis has also highlighted global inequality, Malpass said in his address to the Development Committee. “One major challenge is that the current international financial architecture is heavily skewed in favour of the rich and creditor countries.” The developing world needs to be heard, the World Bank boss said. And he implored the members of the committee “to consider how we can restore growth in developing countries and help reverse the growing inequality, in terms of access to vaccinations, unsustainable debt and adverse climate impacts.” Malpass argued that the time has come for urgent actions to “achieve sustainable and broad-based economic growth without harming climate, degrading the environment or leaving hundreds of millions of families in poverty.” The International Development Association is another vehicle for addressing poverty exacerbated by the pandemic. According to the World Bank website, “the International Development Association is the part of the World Bank that helps the world’s poorest countries.” And the IDA seeks “to reduce poverty by providing zero- to low-interest loans (called “credits”) and grants for programs that boost economic growth, reduce inequalities, and improve people’s living conditions.” While debt relief could provide some breathing room for low-income countries, Malpass declared in his address to the G20 that “IDA countries need major new resources, too, including grants and highly concessional resources.” During the first DSSI phase from April to December 2020, “our net transfers to IDA and LDC countries were close to $17 billion, of which $5.8 billion were on grant terms,” he revealed.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content During a question-and-answer session at the World Bank’s virtual spring meetings on April 7, Malpass was asked if Latin America, which has been hit very hard by COVID-19, faces a new debt crisis and a lost decade in terms of development. Acknowledging Latin America’s sharp drop in GDP last year, the World Bank leader said he was “very concerned about the human situation in Latin America and the Caribbean.” And he noted that access to vaccines would help the region “a lot.” To that end, World Bank is helping to finance the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for several countries. According to Malpass, the issues of debt, vaccines and green, resilient and inclusive development are vital to a global sustainable economic recovery from the pandemic. And he said the World Bank supports the decision of the G20 to extend the Debt Service Suspension Initiative to the end of 2021. Oxfam Canada Is Malpass correct? Are the issues of debt, vaccines and green, resilient and inclusive development vital to a global recovery? “A global COVID recovery must include a just green and inclusive recovery that takes into account the economic toll of this pandemic,” replied from Siham Rayale, Oxfam Canada’s women’s rights policy and advocacy specialist. As the pandemic drags on, continued Rayale, low-income countries “will bear the brunt of the economic losses and devastation.” In the worst-case scenario, Oxfam estimates the pandemic could cost the economies of the developing world approximately $9 trillion.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Vaccine inequality, debt repayments and humanitarian crises are compounding one another,” Rayale told the Whig-Standard in an email interview. And she said Malpass “is right to push for a ‘green, resilient and inclusive’ recovery.” Vaccines According to the Oxfam staffer, “access to COVID-19 vaccines is major source of inequality right now!” Last fall at the World Trade Organization, India and South Africa proposed that the community of nations temporarily waive intellectual property rights on COVID-19 medical tools and technologies until herd immunity is reached. While the proposal is officially sponsored by 58 governments and supported by 100 countries, a small but significant number of wealthy nations stand in the way of its adoption. Since the TRIPS waiver (Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) for COVID-19 vaccines was first initiated, the issue of allowing generic manufacturers to produce vaccines has been discussed at numerous meetings of the WTO’s TRIPS Council — without any action being taken. In order for the proposal to be adopted, there must be a consensus among the 164 members of the WTO. Although Canada has not rejected the TRIPS waiver outright, it supports additional discussions instead of action at a time when variants of concern are spreading around the world and COVID-19 cases are surging in the developing world. “Oxfam has advocated for ending barriers to vaccine inequality by supporting a TRIPS waiver,” Rayale said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Suspending debt Why is the extension of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative important? Should the G20 go further on debt issues in light of the pandemic and its secondary impacts on low- and middle-income countries? “Oxfam Canada has persistently pushed the government of Canada to extend the Debt Service Suspension Initiative past 2022,” Rayale replied. “This pandemic has shown that vast economic inequality persists in poorer countries and this extension is badly needed.” However, Oxfam maintains that temporarily suspending the repayment of debt is not sufficient. “Debt relief should be expanded towards cancelling debt payments until the end of 2023 for all DSSI+ economies,” Rayale stated. Developing countries have had to incur significant debt in order to respond to the global health crisis. For example, Rayale explained that “the cost of a vaccine is exorbitant for many low-income countries.” The debt trap forces low-income countries to make extremely difficult decisions during the worst pandemic in over a century. “What choices are we asking them to make?” Rayale asked rhetorically. “Service a foreign debt or pay for life-saving medicine like vaccines. We know that nine out of 10 people will not have access to a COVID-19 vaccine this year, and at our current rate, low- and middle-income countries will not have their populations fully vaccinated before 2024.” Will the international financial architecture require reform or restructuring in the post-pandemic world? If so, what does Oxfam recommend? “Of course IFIs need restructuring,” Rayale responded. “Low- and middle-income countries are overburdened by debt repayments and struggling economies that have not adequately invested in social protections for their populations.” Oxfam recommends that the International Monetary Fund “endorse $650 billion in special drawing rights to support their health-care spending,” she added. “Quickly opening up access to these funds could support low- and middle-income countries in tackling this pandemic.” Follow Geoffrey P. Johnston on Twitter @GeoffyPJohnston.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston