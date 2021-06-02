





Article content In the conduct of their international relations, nations have a variety of instruments at their disposal. Some may involve economic inducements such as trade agreements or aid programs. Others may involve coercive measures such as economic sanctions and embargoes. And there are the ultimate weapons of coercion: blockades and war. The most commonly used instrument is diplomacy. In his classic text on the subject, Sir Edward Satow defines diplomacy as “the application of intelligence and tact to the conduct of official relations between the governments of independent states … or more briefly still, the conduct of business between states by peaceful means.” In his far more recent treatise on world politics, Prof. Kim Richard Nossal points out that, “One of the functions of diplomats is to be diplomatic — in other words to try to minimize frictions between societies and governments.” Taken together, these two descriptions indicate that at the highest level, diplomacy is intended to be a peace-making endeavour. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Diplomacy in decline Back to video A survey of world affairs today indicates the extent to which diplomacy has taken a back seat to the other instruments of foreign policy in recent years. As budgets for defence have risen steadily, those for diplomacy have shrunken at a fairly dramatic rate. The U.S. State Department, the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Canadian Department of Global Affairs have all suffered major cutbacks. The State Department was particularly hard hit during President Donald Trump’s time in office. This led to the rather extraordinary scene of a senior American general appearing before a Congressional committee and suggesting that funds from the defence budget be transferred to the State Department to allow it to restore its diplomatic capabilities. The general made the point forcefully that overreliance on the armed forces in the conduct of foreign policy was counterproductive and that the United States needed a strong diplomatic presence around the world to advance its interests.

Article content In many instances, diplomacy has also been displaced by the use of economic instruments of coercion, whether tariffs or sanctions. This has been particularly evident in the foreign policy of the United States. For several years under Trump, relations between the United States and China boiled down to a war of tariffs, which were ratcheted up when they failed to produce the desired results. Similarly when it came to relations with Iran, the diplomacy of the Obama administration was replaced with an onslaught of economic sanctions designed essentially to effect regime change in Iran. The same was true in the case of Venezuela, where sanctions were piled on in an attempt to overthrow President Nicholas Maduro. That none of these campaigns was successful is testimony to the proposition that economic sanctions rarely work. These failures have not, however, done much to weaken the lure of sanctions policy. Both the United States and the European Union have at various times imposed sanctions on Russia in response to outrages such as the invasion of Crimea, the poisoning of the Skripols in England and the poisoning and imprisonment of Alexei Navalny. While these sanctions have had severe consequences for the Russian economy and for Russians’ standard of living, they have not resulted in a Russian withdrawal from Crimea or in the liberation of Navalny. Most recently, the western world has imposed sanctions on the government of Belarus for its flawed presidential election and on Myanmar for the military coup that displaced an elected civilian government in early February. So far those sanctions have had no positive results. President Lukashenko remains in power in Belarus, as do the generals in Myanmar. The outstanding argument against sanctions policy remains, of course, the case of Cuba. Sixty years of American sanctions have not led to the overthrow and replacement of that Island’s Communist regime. On the contrary, the Castro brothers outlasted 12 American presidents and the country continues as a Communist dictatorship to this day. If any evidence is needed to prove that sanctions are usually ineffective, the situation in Cuba provides it in abundance.

Article content But if diplomacy has suffered by being displaced by instruments of coercion, it has also suffered from its own failures in recent years. One does not have to look too far in the rear view mirror to trace its decline. The years surrounding the end of the Cold War in the late 1980s and early 1990s were a heyday for successful diplomatic activity. There was, of course, the negotiated end of the armed confrontation between East and West, which had dominated international relations for some 40 years. There were also a series of peace processes that broke out around the world. The Soviet Union agreed to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan in an operation monitored by the United Nations. In Southern Africa, the long-standing confrontation between the South West Africa’s People’s Organization and the government of South Africa was brought to an end, and Namibia emerged as an independent nation. In Cambodia, negotiations led to the end of a long-running civil war. So, too, did they in Nicaragua and El Salvador. And in the Middle East, the Oslo peace process promised an end to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. All of these initiatives represented the triumph of diplomacy over the use of armed force. One can now only look back on that period with a certain amount of nostalgia. New forces have emerged on the world scene that have thrown diplomats and diplomacy for a loop. These forces include the upsurge of Islamist extremism, the rise of highly nationalistic autocrats such as Vladimir Putin and Xi Jin Ping, the success of populist leaders such as Trump and Victor Orban, and the emergence of transnational threats such as climate change. All of these have shifted the nature of international relations. The Islamists, the autocrats and the populists live in realms beyond the reach of rational discourse and compromise. As for climate change, it requires a novel and immensely difficult type of diplomacy, since if it is to be effective, it calls for agreement among virtually all of the nations of the world. Achieving that can require immense effort and patience over many years, as evidenced by the Paris Climate Accords of 2015. But this is an area in which diplomacy has a real future.

Article content Perhaps the most dismal failure of diplomacy was underlined in the events of the past three weeks in the Middle East. As Israelis and Palestinians pounded each other with rockets and missiles, they once again wreaked havoc on civilian populations and infrastructures. The losses on the Palestinian side were particularly dramatic, and despite a ceasefire being proclaimed, there is no end in sight to the conflict. This is not for want of diplomatic activity over many decades. Some of the most eminent diplomats and political leaders of the 20th century all attempted to bring an end to the Arab-Israeli confrontation. The list includes Ralph Bunche, Gunnar Jarring, Joseph Sisco, Henry Kissinger, James Baker and Bill Clinton. All failed. The only really successful diplomatic effort was that conducted by U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who was able to convince Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin to conclude a peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, but that was 40 years ago. To this day the Arab-Israeli conflict remains the greatest burial ground of unsuccessful diplomatic initiatives. And yet for all of its shortcomings, diplomacy remains the only tool at our disposal to try to ensure a reasonably peaceful world in the years ahead. Rich countries such as the United States, Great Britain and Canada need to reinvest to restore their diplomatic capabilities. Autocrats and populists must be persuaded that the use of coercion is not conducive to the promotion of peace and prosperity for their peoples. The tasks facing diplomats today are immense, and one can only wish them good luck. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as an ambassador and high commissioner.

