





Share this Story: G20 takes lead on managing response to COVID-19

G20 takes lead on managing response to COVID-19 Photo by REMO CASILLI / REUTERS

Article content After more than a year of a disorganized and inequitable international response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is reason to hope that the Group of 20 will play a pivotal role in bringing the global health crisis under control. At the opening session of the G20 Global Health Summit in Rome last week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the current president of the G20 and summit host, declared that “the global crisis is not over.” And he said the coalition of industrialized countries and key emerging economies “must act fast or else these human, economic and social costs risk climbing further significantly.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. G20 takes lead on managing response to COVID-19 Back to video Created to respond to another international crisis over two decades, the G20 has proven itself to be a valuable forum for crisis management and is well positioned to respond to the COVID crisis. G20 and Paul Martin “There is a never-ending struggle between regulators and the private sector in its ceaseless search for profits — a struggle in which national borders are invisible and the regulators are always playing catch-up,” former Canadian prime minister Paul Martin writes in his 2008 autobiography, Hell or High Water: My Life In and Out of Politics. “For this very reason, those managing the major economies need to act together.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content During his time as minister of finance in the government of Jean Chretien, Martin played a central part in the establishment of the Group of 20. Martin and his British counterpart at that time, Gordon Brown, conceived of the G20 as “a parallel group to the G7 with much broader membership of finance ministers and central bankers,” the Canadian statesman, who also served as the G20’s first chairman, recalls. The G20 came into being in response to the Asian financial crisis of 1997. “As time passes, I hope its members will always remember why it came into being,” Martin writes of the G20. “Crisis prevention will only occur if governments constantly challenge the conventional wisdom of the day.” Martin asserts that the G20 needs to continually engage in crisis prevention, “because human nature being what it is, it is a lot harder to get governments to focus on crisis prevention than it is on crisis resolution.” The international system was in turmoil in the weeks and months after the terrorist attacks on the United States of Sept. 11, 2001. Martin recalls that it was difficult to organize “a co-ordinated response from finance ministers.” A G20 meeting slated to be hosted by India was cancelled after 9/11. In response, Martin invited the G20 to Ottawa. By hosting the gathering, Canada demonstrated it was a “safe haven in a world of turmoil,” Martin writes. “More importantly, by convening meetings of the G20, which included G7 ministers, it sent a signal to the world that the system could not be paralyzed.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Those meetings yielded “a new mechanism for tracking international terrorist financing” that “the G7 never could have realized on its own,” Martin writes. That G20 gathering “also ended the paralysis that was affecting the other international institutions and soon the IMF, the World Bank and others started rescheduling postponed meetings.” Failed international pandemic response The international community has failed to rise to the challenge posed by the global pandemic. Instead of pulling together and devising a collective strategy to control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, the powerful nations of the world signed lucrative bilateral deals with pharmaceutical companies, securing most of the world’s supply of COVID vaccines, leaving low- and middle-income countries with little access to vaccines. The unwillingness of certain wealthy countries and key member states of the World Trade Organization to ensure that vaccines did not go to the highest bidder demonstrates the wisdom of Martin’s analysis. In other words, national governments and the WTO have failed to find a balance between pharmaceutical profits and global health. In addition, the failure of international institutions and national governments to adequately prepare for the pandemic proves Martin’s point about crisis prevention and human nature. G20 panel of experts As the G20 gathered for the Global Health Summit last week, a panel of scientific experts established by the European Commission and the Italian G20 Presidency issued a report on pandemic response. In the report, “Science and Innovation for a Safer World,” the Global Health Summit Scientific expert panel stated that the G20 “must rely on science to inform and accelerate effective action to control the acute stage of the pandemic while preparing for the probability that SARS-CoV-2 will become endemic.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The panel, composed of 26 “eminent scientific leaders” from around the globe, was tasked with describing “the characteristics of effective systems for health threat prevention, preparedness and response.” And the panel’s findings were intended “to inform deliberations at the Global Health Summit and the Rome Declaration.” The panel of experts made an appeal for global vaccine equity, describing it as “both a moral imperative and critical for pandemic control.” Inequitable distribution of vaccines “will not only lead to preventable mortality and suffering in an even more fragmented world but also hamper critical control efforts globally,” the report reads. “High levels of infection are a breeding ground for the emergence of viral mutations, which may lead to ‘immune escape variants’ resistant to current vaccines and antibody-based therapeutics.” One of the panel’s key recommendations to end the acute stage of the pandemic includes ensuring “access to vaccines, and other medical tools such as diagnostics, medicines and oxygen, to fight COVID-19 for all as the top priority.” And to help make that happen, the panel urges the G20 to mobilize “the necessary funding to close the financing gap of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A)/COVAX and commitment by high-income countries to share large numbers of vaccines within the next few months.” In addition, the panel recommends speeding up “the development of next generation vaccines, including for variants in the shortest possible time,” while simultaneously advancing “the development of safe and effective therapeutics for all stages of the disease, including ‘long COVID.’”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content G20 Global Health Summit European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen opened the G20 Global Health Summit in Rome with a speech on May 21. She told the summit about a new initiative, dubbed Team Europe, which will supposedly bring pharmaceutical manufacturing, vaccines, medicines and health technologies to Africa. According to the published text of her opening address, von der Leyen declared that the global pandemic must be brought under control — “not just in some countries or regions, but everywhere.” She reminded the G20 that the world now possesses safe and effective COVID vaccines. “This was possible thanks to the investment that we have made in this and the last year, both individually through advance purchase investments and through the new multilateral initiatives we created — the ACT (Access to COVID-19 Tools) Accelerator and COVAX,” she added. However, wealthy countries have bought up most of the world’s supply of COVID vaccines, leaving low- and middle-income countries with very limited access to vaccines. The leader of the European Commission offered a clear action plan to boost vaccination campaigns in the developing world. “First, we must allow for the export of vaccine doses to the rest of the world, and maintain open supply chains,” she said, noting that “50 per cent of the European production has been exported to 90 countries, COVAX included.” Second, she announced that “our industrial partners in Europe” have committed to delivering 1.3 billion doses of vaccine this year to low-income countries “at no-profit and to middle-income countries at lower prices.” In addition, pharmaceutical industry partners have supposedly committed to delivering in excess of 1.3 billion doses in 2022, “many of which will be delivered through COVAX.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The third component of the plan is the aforementioned Team Europe initiative, which will develop regional vaccine distribution hubs across Africa. Underwritten by a European investment of one billion euros, the initiative aims to make Africa less dependent on vaccine imports and prepare for future health emergencies. The European Commission president also addressed a proposal before the World Trade Organization that seeks to temporarily suspend intellectual property rights for COVID vaccines and technologies. “We all know, voluntary licensing is the best way to ensure the necessary transfer of technology and know-how together with IP rights,” she said. “But the existing TRIPS (Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) Agreement and the 2001 Doha Declaration already today foresee compulsory licensing as a perfectly legitimate tool for governments to use it in a crisis. And this will be reaffirmed today.” However, the president acknowledged that developing countries “are complaining about how difficult it is to use these flexibilities.” She said the community of nations must take action in order to “provide security and predictability.” To that end, the European Union will put forward a proposal at the World Trade Organization in early June “to offer a third way.” Rome Declaration As the Global Health Summit wrapped up, the leaders of the G20 committed to an ambitious set of principles to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And they pledged to make “tangible progress towards these principles and the action they guide by the G20 Summit in Rome in October.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For example, the Rome Declaration commits the G20 to supporting low- and middle-income countries “to build expertise and develop local and regional manufacturing capacities for tools, including by building on COVAX efforts, with a view to developing improved global, regional and local manufacturing, handling and distribution capacities.” The Rome Declaration also commits the G20 to facilitate “data sharing, capacity building, licensing agreements and voluntary technology and know-how transfers on mutually agreed terms.” At the conclusion of the summit, the Italian prime minister and the president of the European Commission held a joint news conference. And Prime Minister Draghi took the opportunity to say that “Italy is open to this idea” of temporarily suspending intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and technologies. But he stressed that any such waiver should be “targeted, time-limited and does not undermine the incentive of pharmaceutical companies to innovate.” Draghi was more definitive when he endorsed “the initiative from the European Commission aimed at manufacturing vaccines and health products in low-income countries.” And he said Italy supports engagement with pharmaceutical companies and research centres with the aim of encouraging vaccine production, “particularly in Africa.” In addition, Draghi said Italy endorsed a four-point strategy to assist the world’s most fragile countries. The plan includes Special Drawing Rights to support the balance of payments of low- and middle-income countries in need. The plan also includes timely funding for the International Development Association. The G20 will also encourage Multilateral Development Banks to boost financing activities. The plan also includes the temporary suspension of debt-service payments for fragile economies.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Draghi concluded by saying: “We have learned our lessons and we want to put them to good use.” And he said the G20 wants “to lead the global push to design better global responses to the current and future health crises.” Call to action In her concluding address, von der Leyen said the Rome summit “will go down in history as a milestone in the fight against pandemics.” But she warned that “good intentions are not enough; they must be followed by a concrete action.” To build on the momentum of the summit, she called for “the upcoming G7 Summit to put health preparedness on their agenda.” Follow Geoffrey P. Johnston on Twitter @GeoffyPJohnston.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston