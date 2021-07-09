This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Hate by any other name ...

Article content It is June 6, 2021, a lovely summer evening as a family of grandmother, parents and children go for a walk in their nearby park. It has been difficult in the pandemic lockdowns, and the idea of being outside walking together is appealing. Imagine them standing at the intersection, waiting for the lights to change, unaware that death is seconds away. Death would come violently and suddenly at the hands of an angry young man full of hatred but unknown to this innocent family, the Afzaals.

Their deaths horrify the community, the country and the world because we do not want to believe that such hate exists and leads to the killing of innocent people. How is it that someone can feel such a strong aversion and dislike coupled with malice of people he does not even know? This is hate by any name, be it Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, anti-Black, anti-Indigenous, or anti-Asian. Does everyone hate someone? These murders have created strong fears amongst Canadian Muslims. This could have been their family, innocent but seen as a threat. A threat by their mere presence, because they look different from what some consider to be the stereotypical image of a Canadian. However, a critical question is: Who decided that it is essential to be of European descent to claim our Canadian-ness? Tragically, even after all the years, we have not fully acknowledged that the first Canadians are not the European immigrants but the darker-skinned Indigenous Peoples, native to the land of Canada. It is not too late for all of us to acknowledge that Indigenous Peoples (First Nations, Inuit and Metis) are the foundation of our country. Yes, the French and the British have contributed much, and along with them we should recognize the Indigenous Peoples as our "founding nations." It does not help that in 2015, then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper used the term "old stock" as a term to differentiate between those who are of British or French origin and the rest of us newer Canadians. I do not recall if he made any mention of Indigenous Canadians?

Sadly, Harper, former U.S. president Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and their ilk are not voices in the wilderness. Others also continue to divide us. They appeal to our insecurities and play upon our need to feel superior to others. We all want to view ourselves as poised, confident and capable, but often we search for this good feeling by demeaning others. This human need to demean others is a deep and evil tendency in all of us, one that we individuals and groups must constantly fight against. It has been the basis of colonialism and superiority of one race over another. It is nonsensical and plain dangerous to think of the "purity" of any race, ethnicity or any one culture or, dare I add, any one religion. All paths lead to the same God, even if the ways vary as to how to reach that destination. Let God be the judge of our journey. As Canadians, we are proud of our values of diversity and multiculturalism, which are embedded in our laws and policies. But often these are not practised. Some of us resent that others must be considered as Canadian as we are, even if their appearance, food or way of worship are different. No one should deny that those of us Canadians who trace our heritage to Europe have many reasons to be proud of a history of intellectual developments. However, we must also acknowledge the ill effects of our colonization of other peoples. The heartbreaking treatment of children in residential schools is a terrible example, and recently we have learned about the hundreds of unknown graves of Indigenous children. How to heal such pain surely should be the responsibility of all of us to help.

An example of an Indigenous young leader is MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq. On June 16, 2021, after only one term in Parliament, the 27-year-old, Inuk sounded a powerful clarion call. "I don't see any pride in being Canadian," she said. "Canada was created off the backs of trauma and displacement of Indigenous people." She found the hallowed halls of the Parliament Buildings lonely and isolating, with staff who made her feel discriminated against. Mumilaaq said all she wants for Inuit people is what other Canadians take for granted: clean water, good housing, reasonable food costs and pride in learning their own Indigenous languages. She calls on non-Indigenous people to speak up for the Inuit and to advocate for structural changes so that they also have basic human rights. May I please add that there has been a proliferation of virtuous anger from several groups, but this is not a response that will resolve this. I have a plea to my family of Canadian Muslims: because we hurt, we should understand the suffering of others. While advocating for changes to improve our own lives, we must also be aware and advocate against other forms of racism. We must reach out to others as it is not worthy of us to only stand up for ourselves. As Canadian Muslim families, we must always remind ourselves of the strong support we got when we advocated for one family law rather than being fragmented between various religions. We benefit from collaborating with others who are also suffering. There is strength in uniting against all forms of racism. As many Canadians came together for the Afzaals, we should hold to the adage, "Do unto others as you would have them do to you." It behooves us to listen to Nelson Mandela's warning: "To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity." Amen.

