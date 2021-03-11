History: As We Saw It — March 11-17
Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834.
It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable.
We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around.
If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above.
This instalment covers the period of March 11 to 17.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the March 11, 1955, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Veteran newspaper publisher Sen. W. Rupert Davies says he is one of those Canadians who believes divorce “can do as much good as it might possibly do harm.” Urging his Senate colleagues to support a bill that would widen the grounds for divorce, he said: “I hate misery. I like to see people smile and laugh and enjoy life. I believe that if this bill passes, it will make for happiness and better citizenship to a greater degree than it will make for misery, suffering and immorality.”
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the March 12, 1926, edition of The Daily British Whig.
Of interest: John F. Sowards, president of the Lake Ontario Brewing Co., said he was at a loss to understand why Attorney General Nickle and the Ontario Board of License Commissioners cancelled its permit without first giving some warning. It was determined that some beer from the brewery had not ceased fermentation because of a chilling process and got stronger while in possession of a purchaser. The brewery offered to change its process but had its permit cancelled right away.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the March 13, 1999, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: The Kingston-area health unit is not a healthy place to work. A report says the Portsmouth Avenue building is overcrowded to the point of being a “rabbit warren,” so noisy that employees can’t concentrate and offers little privacy for confidential conversations. Officials eventually decided to rebuild. Ground was broken on a new building in July 2001 and it opened in December 2003.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 29 of the March 14, 1977, edition of The Whig-Standard.
Of interest: About 30 members of the Queen’s Homophile Association picketed the King’s Lounge on Princess Street, protesting a policy disallowing same-sex dancing between two males. An incident on March 1 was the focus of the protest when a man and his male friend, dancing together, were asked by the manager to leave the premises. At the same time, two women were dancing together nearby.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 23 of the March 15, 1993, edition of The Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Kingston Frontenacs centre Chris Gratton, 17, scored three times in a 9-6 OHL win over the Sudbury Wolves, capping an incredible week of scoring with his third hat trick in the past four games. Gratton finished the season with 55 goals and 109 points in 58 games. He was drafted third overall in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning and went on to play 15 seasons in the NHL.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the March 16, 1968, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, 42, formally announced his candidacy for president of the United States, saying he will run not “to oppose any man, but to propose new policies. … I run because I am convinced that this country is on a perilous course and because I have such strong feelings about what must be done that I am obliged to do all I can.” Kennedy was shot around midnight on June 5, 1968, in Los Angeles by Sirhan Sirhan and died the following morning.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 8 of the March 17, 1980, edition of The Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Dean Geggie outscored opposing centre Dave Dyk 19-7 and was a key to the Bayridge Blazers’ 55-52 win over O’Gorman of Timmins in the final of the OFSAA A boys basketball championship tournament. Bayridge won four games en route to the title. “Everyone thought he’d eat Dean, but Dean played the game of his life at both ends of the court,” Bayridge coach Barry O’Connor said. Dyk was two inches taller than Geggie and averaged 28 points in three previous games.