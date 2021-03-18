History: As We Saw It — March 18-24







Every Thursday, we present in this space a week's worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834. It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable. This instalment covers the period of March 18 to 24. Click here to view a readable copy of page 3 of the March 18, 1929, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.

Article content Of interest: On Anniversary Day at Sydenham Street United Church — the first church at the corner of Sydenham and William streets opened in March 1852 — extensive alterations to the edifice were unveiled. The work was estimated to cost at least $33,000 and was to include repairs to the roof, renovation of the organ, changes to the general layout of the church allowing for a wide aisle in the centre and a new door leading from the main entrance, and rewiring of the entire church. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the March 19, 1941, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: The St. Lawrence River power-seaway agreement between Canada and the United States was signed today in the name of the two countries. Actual signing of the agreement took place at about 2:40 p.m., some 20 minutes before the House of Commons was scheduled to begin its afternoon sitting. The signing ceremony took place in the office of Prime Minister Mackenzie King in the east block of the Parliament Buildings. King signed for Canada, J.P. Moffat for the U.S. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the March 20, 1997, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Police have been called in to defuse growing hostility between Kingston Township residents and snowplow crews. The OPP visited a home on Kingsdale Avenue to warn a resident to stay away from plows and their crews, after snowplow driver John Bootsma said he narrowly dodged a punch thrown by an irate resident who was upset that the plow had filled in his freshly shovelled drive.

Article content Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the March 21, 1916, edition of The Daily British Whig. Of interest: Preliminary plans for reconstruction of the Parliament Buildings are expected to be finished this week. The general architecture of the building will be preserved, but new chambers of the Commons and Senate are proposed. Fire broke out on Feb. 3 in the House of Commons reading room and all that remained the following morning were the exterior walls and Parliamentary Library. Click here to view a readable copy of page 4 of the March 22, 1924, edition of The Daily British Whig. Of interest: Three new tag variations are introduced to boys and girls. Automobile tag gets its name from an old, worn-out auto tire the leader rolls across the yard trying to hit others with it (not likely possible with today’s tires); Turtle tag has kids reach safety by lying on the ground with their feet and arms in the air; and Back-to-Back tag sees safety achieved when two players stand so their backs touch. Click here to view a readable copy of page 3 of the March 23, 1944, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Among 78 persons who received medal ribbons for deeds of gallantry in Sicily and Italy in early March was Bdr. Charles A. Rowe of 41 Main St., Kingston. Rowe was ordered to run a telephone line forward to an artillery observation post, and under heavy machine-gun fire he led his detachment forward. For 36 hours, with complete disregard for his own safety, he personally patrolled the line under sustained enemy fire, repairing breaks, mending damage and maintaining the link. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the March 24, 1994, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Wayne Gretzky broke Gordie Howe’s NHL career goal-scoring record last night with his 802nd goal, at 14:47 of the second period against the Vancouver Canucks. Los Angeles was trailing 2-1 when the Kings broke in on goaltender Kirk McLean on a 3-on-2. Gretzky, the trailer on the play, took a pass from longtime friend Marty McSorley and scored. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman presented Gretzky with a book containing scoresheets from each game in which he scored.

