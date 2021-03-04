





Article content Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834. It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. History: As We Saw It — March 4-10 Back to video We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around. If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above. This instalment covers the period of March 4 to 10. Click here to view a readable copy of page 14 of the March 4, 1921, edition of The Daily British Whig. Of interest: The funeral of George Y. Chown took place, going from his residence, “Sunnyside,” to Cataraqui Cemetery, and although the family desired a private burial, it proved to be the most largely attended funeral in a number of years. In the procession were members of Queen’s University’s administration staff, staff of the different faculties, the entire student body and representatives of city council, among others. Chown was a longtime registrar and treasurer at the university.

Article content Click here to view a readable copy of page 8 of the March 5, 1907, edition of The Daily British Whig. Of interest: An Irishman named Thompson, who lives with his mother at Clare, can justly claim to be the laziest man on Earth. He went to bed in 1877 at 11, never leaving it till a fortnight ago when his mother took ill and had to be taken to hospital. Left helplessly alone, he was compelled to get up. He was squeezed into an outgrown suit and taken to a work house until his mother recovered. He is said to be healthy and suffers only from chronic laziness, and has returned to bed. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the March 6, 1989, edition of The Whig-Standard. Of interest: New Democrats will converge on Winnipeg, Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, to choose Ed Broadbent’s successor, the party decided at the end of a three-day meeting of its federal council. Party members were recovering some of their zest for battle after Broadbent told them a day earlier that he was going against the advice of friends and colleagues and resigning as leader, saying it was “time for renewal.” Click here to view a readable copy of page 6 of the March 7, 1966, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Surrounded by a sea of mud, Lennox and Addington General Hospital opened its doors to more than 3,000 people on the weekend. More than 700 came on Saturday between 1:30 and 7 p.m. On Sunday, the crowd began to arrive even earlier and were still being shown through the well-equipped building at 8 p.m. The hospital breaks ground in many areas even before the first patient is admitted.

Article content Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the March 8, 1978, edition of The Whig-Standard. Of interest: Not sure whether it worked, but front-page provincial budget coverage consisted partly of a wire story combined with photos from a nearby pet shop that were captioned with some “clever” sayings. The budget wasn’t funny for Ontarians, though, as it featured a 37.5 per cent boost in health-care premiums and higher taxes on alcohol and tobacco. Taxes on hotel rooms, however, were removed. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the March 9, 1936, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: France, striking back swiftly at Germany’s occupation of the Rhineland, drove to line up other large European powers to punish the Reich for its treaty violations and to force Nazi troops out of the once-demilitarized zone. France, asking Britain to join in collective action against Germany with the same severity that was applied to Italy, proceeded also with attempts to align Italy, Belgium and others to compel Adolf Hitler to observe the provisions of the Locarno Pact. Click here to view a readable copy of page 4 of the March 10, 1915, edition of The Daily British Whig. Of interest: “Going into Gardening” says that the necessities of war may not be so apparent in Canada as in Germany, where everyone who is not in the army, and not engaged in some useful public way, is interested in production, and on a scale not hitherto attained. … But in Kingston there are many, many acres of ground that can be converted to profitable use, and every man who has a garden or a backyard that is not occupied should till it and make it of service to himself and his family.

