Inclusiveness important part of community support

Hi everyone!

I got a lot of responses to last month’s column. I love your comments and feedback. Thank you. I am including a content warning that in the next paragraph, I reference being lost and the conditions around my accident.

It’s been seven years since the anniversary of my accident, and I have been reflecting a lot. Community care and support has really been so much of my journey and has helped me on so many levels. I want to deeply thank everyone here in my local community (and beyond) who has supported my journey.

I recently went to the location where I was lost, and it is still so surreal to think that I survived six days in the woods in the winter. One of the nights that I was out there was -17 C. The missing person’s report about me was shared an incredible number of times in less than 24 hours. Thank you again.

On another note, my kitty has settled in. And I feel extremely lucky to be an amputee with coverings on my legs halfway up my thighs since he has decided to use my legs as a climbing post. He literally climbs and hangs off of my legs by his claws. It would really not be great if I still had my full meat legs. Ha ha. Always discovering new benefits.

Courtesy of Erin Ball

As promised, I want to use this platform to continue to discuss inclusion and access as well as to highlight others who are affected by power imbalances and systems of oppression. This month, I am highlighting Kayla MacLean, a 29-year-old, self-taught Inuk artist from Labrador. Kayla likes working in acrylic painting and digital art. Her family is from Labrador Inuit and Scottish roots.