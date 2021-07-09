This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Letters to the Editor: July 8, 2021

Letters to the Editor: July 8, 2021

Article content ‘Remarkable and honourable career’ Today, the RMC Class of 2020 extends a heartfelt thank you to Brig.-Gen. Sébastien Bouchard, commandant of the Royal Military College of Canada, prior to his retirement from the Canadian Armed Forces on Aug. 15, 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letters to the Editor: July 8, 2021 Back to video Brig.-Gen. Bouchard has accumulated 33 years of distinguished military service, spending his last four fostering a new generation of leaders. We count ourselves lucky to have been among those fortunate enough to have been under his command.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content During our time at RMC, no other person was more instrumental in ensuring the success of our program, our commitment to each other, and our foundation as junior officers. Our time at RMC ended tumultuously, unable to participate in years of tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, through it all, Brig.-Gen. Bouchard stood unfazed and confident, reminding us that the best is yet to come. We did not have the opportunity to properly show our gratitude and devotion — giving one final salute from the parade square as new commissioned officers of the Canadian Armed Forces. So, from all of us, mon général, we thank you. Congratulations on a remarkable and honourable career. We will never forget our time at RMC, and we will never forget what you have done for us. Truth. Duty. Valour. The Royal Military College of Canada, Class of 2020 ‘Most Canadians are decent and open-minded people’ I am concerned about the current focus of our leaders, who are selling Canada as a terribly intolerant place — a place full of victims and the oppressed. It is a wonder that anyone lines up for years to immigrate here. Perhaps Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should save anyone interested in immigrating to Canada from this hardship,by closing the gates to Canada. I know, I am white and come from a middle-class background, so what could I know about racism. Surprise! I have lived in seven countries and was not always part of the “privileged, oppressing” majority. Moreover, unlike Canada, where everyone is legally equal; Canadians who choose to live in other countries are not always legally equal in other countries.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content I taught in South Korea for eight years. The vast majority of Koreans are warm, welcoming people who appreciate teachers who go to Korea. However, from time to time, I experienced racism in Korea. Every now and again, for example, a kid would say, “Look, mummy, a foreigner!” This bothered me, but after some time, I decided to introduce myself to the child in question when this happened. I would say, “Hello, nice to meet you,” and put my hand out to shake hands. After shaking hands, I would leave. I may have felt like an outsider in Korea, but I never felt unsafe in South Korea or anywhere I have lived. This is a line that should never be ignored. If you feel unsafe, please call the police, otherwise ignore it — sticks and stones and all that. Perhaps people need to consider discussing why they are different from the people who do not understand them. Recently, I read about Canada’s newest victim, Mahmud Jamal. He is Trudeau’s appointee to the Supreme Court. I am very sorry that not everyone liked him when he was growing up. Kids can be cruel, so I suspect that this is true of everyone in Canada. I am not suggesting that this is good or ideal, but it may very well be part of growing up. Jamal is going to become a Supreme Court Justice, a great honour and achievement. It sounds to me like Jamal has done well for himself. Should this be his focus? I know that I would have much more respect for him if he said, “I came to Canada as a child and made friends with some wonderful people. I have had a great career as a lawyer and as a judge in Ontario, and I am looking forward to serving Canada as a Supreme Court Justice.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content When I was teaching at Hongik University in Seoul, I decided to surround myself with Koreans who made me feel welcome and appreciated, and I was generally happy in Korea because of this. To say that no Canadians discriminate against the “other” would be naive and foolish. However, I believe that most Canadians are decent and open-minded people who are not racist, sexist or discriminate against people because they have a different religion. So I suggest to all new Canadians, seek out these people and enjoy your life in Canada. Then perhaps, like Canada’s latest victim of intolerance, you, too, will ascend to the Supreme Court of Canada. Roger Dennis Kingston

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston