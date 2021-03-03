





Letters to the Editor: Kingston team won pro baseball title in 1888; Steamship already has a port

Article content Kingston team won pro baseball title in 1888 Re: “Remember Kingston’s pro baseball team,” Feb. 27, 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letters to the Editor: Kingston team won pro baseball title in 1888; Steamship already has a port Back to video I was most interested in Ken Cuthberton’s article on Kingston’s professional baseball team in the late 1940s and his characterization of it being “the city’s first and only professional baseball team ever.” As one who has researched Kingston’s professional sports history, I believe the claim may be a shade premature. In 1888, there was a Kingston team in the Eastern International League, which was widely considered to be a professional league. The league consisted of teams from Kingston (St. Lawrence Baseball Club), Belleville/Brockville, Watertown and Oswego (which, believe it or not, was named the “Starchboxes”). The independent league operated for only one year and the Kingston team won the league championship. Then, of course, the Kingston Ponies came along in 1946 to play in the Class C Border League until 1951. In their first year in the league, the Kingston team led the league in attendance during regular season play and the playoffs. Although Kingston has had an impressive array and number of highly successful sports teams in the youth, senior and university categories during the past 150 years, professional sports teams representing Kingston, however, have been few and far between.

Article content In addition to the two Kingston teams in professional baseball, there was a professional Kingston hockey team, the Kingston Frontenacs, in the Eastern Professional Hockey League from 1959 to 1963. Also, there was a professional Kingston soccer team, Kingston FC, playing in the Canadian Soccer League’s First Division from 2012 to 2014. What is significant about these two teams is that they were championship teams. The Frontenacs won the regular season pennant and league playoff championship in 1962-63, and Kingston FC placed first in the league’s season schedule in 2013 and subsequently lost the championship game in Niagara Falls. Professional leagues, save for the highest levels in their respective sports, proliferate and eventually disintegrate simply because of their precarious financial foundations. This occurs in North America as well as in Europe. Ed Grenda Kingston Steamship already has a port Re: “Heritage groups competing for steamship Keewatin,” Dec. 11, 2020. It is with great delight to see the restoration of the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes. Unfortunately, your first objective is not so appealing, at least to me: namely the acquisition of the steamship Keewatin. I have been aboard that ship, much enjoyed the tour, and consider the Keewatin a real prize. But the prize has already been won — by the people along the south shore of Georgian Bay in the vicinity of Port McNicoll. They invested a lot of effort and money in bringing it to that port. And this is the appropriate site. From 1908 to 1965, it sailed back and forth from Port McNicoll to western ports, including Thunder Bay. In the early days, a railway from the south (i.e. Toronto) brought tourists right to the dock.

Article content My personal interest in this issue is that my father, Lawrence, was born in Port McNicoll, and he and his brother Edward sailed and worked on the two lake boats — the Keewatin and the Assiniboia. I have many cousins in the vicinity and, frankly, will not want to face them if the great ship gets moved. I think we have a case of the dictum, “Do not covet thy neighbour’s goods.” Surely there must be some other resting ship, in Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence, perhaps not as grand, that would still highlight our dry dock here in Kingston. I have lived in Kingston most of my life and would be dismayed if our city were ever considered a bully. Since your museum is of the whole Great Lakes, why not send our Georgian Bay friends some money to help them purchase the ship? Then we would be Great Lakes heroes. Other museums on the lakes might favour us with unforeseen information and exhibits. It could be an opportunity. Keith Marchildon Kingston We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

