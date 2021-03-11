Letters to the Editor: New prison farm plan needed; Open vaccine clinics to general public

Article content

New prison farm plan needed

Re: “CSC suspends plans for goat farm at Joyceville Institution,” March 5.

I’m glad to finally see an article about the prison farms fiasco in Friday’s paper after a long period of official and media silence on the subject.

I am a pro-prison farm activist and have been a member of the Pen Farm Herd Co-op since it formed. Over the past decade, we have all worked hard to keep the vision of a truly rehabilitative prison farm program alive. As a co-op member, I sympathize with Jeff Peters’ optimism and wish I could share it.

But I can’t. We have been betrayed. Instead of restoring the former program, Correctional Service Canada is now in the process of converting the farms at Joyceville and Collins Bay into an Intensive livestock operation that will use prison labour to mass-produce goat milk for sale to a private corporation making baby formula for export.

That is still the plan, regardless of the announcement of a “temporary pause” in implementation. And despite the rosy picture painted by CSC, that plan is a travesty and a disaster.

There are good reasons why the academic report mentioned in your article is titled “Canada’s Proposed Prison Farm Program: Why It Won’t Work and What Would Work Better.” Prepared by two university professors and released on Jan. 31, the 100-page Fitzgerald-Wilson report exposes the goat farm plan as fundamentally flawed, documenting its criticisms with facts pried out of CSC through Access to Information Act requests.