Letters to the Editor: Prison farm has many positives; Clinic a success

Article content Prison farm has many positives Re: “New prison farm plan needed,” March 11, 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letters to the Editor: Prison farm has many positives; Clinic a success Back to video We wanted to provide clarifications regarding the piece referred to above that appeared in The Kingston Whig-Standard, including more information on Correctional Service Canada’s penitentiary farms in the Kingston area. CSC announced that it was pausing the planned dairy goat program because of the financial impacts of COVID-19 on operations but that CSC is continuing its dairy cow program, already in development. The decision was taken after careful consideration of the continued impacts of the pandemic. The piece in question makes various assertions that are not supported by facts. Contrary to the statements that prison farms at Joyceville and Collins Bay institutions are being turned into intensive livestock operations for the mass production of goat milk for export, CSC has in fact not yet procured any dairy goats, nor has it entered into any negotiations or contracts with any potential buyers of goat milk. Speculation as to the direction of the program in the future is just that: speculation. The piece also questions the rehabilitative aspects of the program. This is particularly unfortunate and, again, not based on fact.

Article content As part of CSC’s offender employment program, the penitentiary farm program is the result of consultation with a variety of stakeholders, with primary consideration given to the benefits for participants, notably in terms of skills development. According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, 2.3 million people were employed in the agriculture and agri-food system across Canada in 2018. Food and beverage processing sales totalled $114.9 billion, nearly $15 million (13 per cent) of which was generated by the dairy industry. CSC’s CORCAN agriculture program is designed to reflect various portions of Canadian agriculture, which we are proud to represent in the options that we offer our program participants. In addition to the dairy operations, the penitentiary farms offer on-the-job training in other diverse parts of the farming industry, including crop production, horticulture, beekeeping, maple syrup production, fence repair, green zone and environmental activities, forestry management and livestock care and operations. CSC trains and certifies offenders to work in this sector, and CSC farms also prepare offenders to work in other industries. The program provides transferable skills as well as helps them build essential skills for employment, such as communication and teamwork. CSC’s CORCAN agriculture program also offers offenders a chance to give back to the local community. In fact, offenders involved in crop production grow vegetables for their own consumption, as well as for donation to the local food bank. This includes growing a row in these gardens to contribute to Loving Spoonful, a charitable organization in the Kingston community.

CSC has been gradually implementing the penitentiary farm program since 2018. It has provided federal offenders with various employment program assignments related to agricultural operations and has enabled them to earn 247 vocational certifications. Providing employment, vocational training and employability skills to both men and women offenders supports their rehabilitation and helps lower rates of reoffending. This is in direct support of CSC's mandate to enhance public safety by helping offenders become productive, law-abiding citizens and skilled workers when they return to the community. Isabelle Robitaille Senior communications adviser Correctional Service Canada Clinic a success Out of the blue earlier this month came a cheery call from the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health people: Would I like a seniors COVID vaccination appointment for Friday evening? Of course I would, and at 6:15 that evening, I was politely welcomed into the Invista Centre. I was wary. I had been warned by recent media stories to expect chaotic bureaucracy, invasive questioning, long waits, a painful jab and an unpleasant recovery — or worse. Instead, we found a hive of friendly activity, well-ordered, courtesy, efficient processing and encouraging collegiality. This was Canada and Canadians at their best: willing volunteers; well-organized and technologically equipped Kingston, Frontenac public health officials; and experienced, empathetic paramedics. I was told most of them had been on the job since early morning. Yet here they were, still alert, helpful and often even jovial. They knew exactly what they were doing, whisking a never-ending queue of happy clients through the system, all of us feeling that we had been part of a major community event. Well done, KFL&A! For the second time in the year of this COVID cycle, you have made us all proud. And, one hopes, kept most of us healthy. John Schram Stella

