Canadians for Women in Afghanistan shares the devastation felt by freedom lovers and human rights champions around the globe about the predictable and preventable catastrophe in Afghanistan right now. The failure of the international community, highlighted by the bungled U.S. exit, to avert this appalling state of affairs has emboldened jihadists and terrorists across the world. Afghanistan will become the newly amplified safe haven and inspirational gateway for their campaigns of terror. We can only hope that the abandonment of Afghanistan will not have consequences beyond its borders. The return of the total subjugation of women by the Taliban has shocked and appalled the world. Consequently, both the local chapter and national office have received a flood of inquiries about how to help. Here are some suggestions:

Article content

• Please do not let this concern and desire to help diminish with time — after the extraordinary shock of what has happened wears off — and no longer takes so much space in mainstream and social media. The violence and oppression are just beginning, and the work to support beleaguered Afghans will require sustained, long-term commitment. Much of the work being done by our organization and others behind the scenes is confidential due to security issues and will continue to take a great deal of time, energy and painstaking attention to detail. We have been in close communication with our contacts and are assured that right now they are safe.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letter to the Editor: Don’t abandon Afghan women Back to video

• At this point, we are not requesting donations locally after our recent highly successful UnGala2. The national office is fundraising as there are many brand-new supporters to the organization due to the crisis and devastating impact on women especially, and the need is already significant to support the covert work being done. However, there may come a time when the gruelling work pays off and we may find ourselves helping to support Afghan families in our community who have been able to get to Canada. Again, this is a work in progress. There will also be costs associated with expediting relocation. In addition, Canadians for Women in Afghanistan is very much committed to carrying on our work, though until there is more clarity around the ever-changing situation on the ground, we are not sure yet what that will look like. During the Taliban’s first reign of terror, our organization was able to secretly fund the education of 50,000 girls through underground channels.