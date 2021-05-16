Rotary Reflections: Easter Seals and Rotary

Article content

PAUL VAN NEST

Easter Seals Ontario was founded Nov. 28, 1922, in Windsor, named originally the Ontario Society for Crippled Children. Representatives of 10 Ontario Rotary Clubs formed the society with the purpose of raising funds to provide treatment for children with physical disabilities and to raise awareness of public health issues that affected children.

The Rotary Club of Kingston was one of these.

In 1923, supporting Crippled Children was one of our earliest projects. In 1947, Rotary helped launch a formal annual fundraising program, which continues to this day. In 1981, the name was changed to the Easter Seal Society and then in 2008 to Easter Seals Ontario.

One of the most memorable annual events began in the early 1980s from a partnership between CKWS-TV, the Easter Seal Society and Rotary to produce Kingston’s first Easter Seal Telethon. Jane McMillan was the Easter Seal Society regional manager for eastern Ontario and she worked tirelessly for this first event and in the ensuing years to help grow the telethon from the $33,000 start to over $400,000 annually. (The telethon will be detailed in the next Reflection.)

Our club awarded Jane a Paul Harris Fellowship in 1998 for her major contribution to local children with disabilities.