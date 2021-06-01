Rotary Reflections: Giving the Boys and Girls Club a future

Article content

PAUL VAN NEST

The Boys and Girls Club began as an adjunct program offered in the city’s north end by the Community Council of North Kingston. Financed primarily by government grants for youth employment and without wider community support, its future was in jeopardy. This is when the Rotary Club of Kingston stepped in.

On the recommendation of a committee made up of past presidents, the Rotary Club of Kingston voted in 1990 to take on a substantial fundraising campaign to establish a Boys and Girls Club in the city. Under the presidency of Ron Southward and the chairmanship of Reg Shadbolt, our club committed to raise $300,000 over five years.

The B&G Club opened its doors in 1992 with after-school programs in three elementary schools. While there was some office space at Queen Street United Church, there was no home base for staff, volunteers or the children. Rotarians had continued to help secure funding to sustain the programs, but fundraising kicked into high gear when the former Robert Meek Public School on Bagot Street became available.

Capital Campaign co-chairs Ron Brown and Shadbolt leaned on every possible shoulder — individuals and businesses — to purchase the school and pay for upgrades to the building. In January 1999, the Boys and Girls Club opened the doors of its new home — the Robert Meek Community Youth Centre.