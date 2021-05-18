Rotary Reflections: Hard work paid off in Easter Seals Telethon

Article content

PAUL VAN NEST

The formation of Easter Seals Ontario can be traced back to 1922 when representatives from seven Rotary Clubs in southern Ontario met to discuss the meagre support available for the province’s children with physical disabilities. Recognizing a need for action, they formed the Ontario Society for Crippled Children.

Rotary’s relationship with what is now Easter Seals Ontario has continued to evolve for nearly a century. Rotarians across the province are a major component of the organization’s annual fundraising needs.

In 1983, the local branch of the Easter Seal Society and Rotary decided to adopt the idea of the provincial Easter Seal Telethon but at a local level. The Rotary Club of Kingston’s Bob Mallette assumed the leadership of Rotary’s part in this and CKWS-TV embraced the project.

Running a telethon is no easy task when there are so many components required to make it a success. Program content for 10 minutes of every hour included interviews, and pre-taped vignettes from Camp Merrywood and local events. Banks of telephones were staffed to receive phone-in pledges and donations. Food was provided gratis by many local restaurants.

The coffee kept coming, gratis as well. Families going on-air live were hosted, prepped and entertained.