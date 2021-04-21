Rotary Reflections: RKY Camp continues to improve

Article content

DON HEATH

Since 1930, RKY Camp has offered summer camp experiences for young people in the Kingston region. The camp enjoys a strong reputation among its alumni and consistently ranks in the top percentile when compared to similar camps. In 2019, there were 733 summer campers and an additional 3,500 participants in the fall and spring “shoulder seasons.” Out of 24 YMCA camps in Ontario, RKY Camp has rated first in both camper and parent satisfaction.

The original buildings of the camp began to show their age by the early 1990s. The dining hall, converted to the Out-trip Centre and Arts and Crafts Hall, was renovated in 1991 with the generous support of Edward and Anna Churchill. New docks and a diving tower were built with the support of the Dave Day family.

A multi-year project was started in 2010 to replace the original cabins from the 1930s. A standard design was developed that provided more space for campers while maintaining the bunk-bed arrangement in each cabin. These renovations included the winterization of several cabins to allow for their use in the early spring and late fall.

There have been numerous upgrades to the overall infrastructure. The septic system (a state-of-the-art Waterloo Biofilter system) was upgraded and expanded, and the showers and washrooms improved. Parking and roadways were improved to separate vehicular traffic from activity areas.