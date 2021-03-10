Article content

PAUL VAN NEST

In 1917, Rotary International president Arch Klumpf made a donation of $26.50: “It seems eminently proper that we should accept endowments for the purpose of doing good in the world.” The fund increased slowly until the death in 1947 of Paul Harris, Rotary’s founding father. Memorial gifts poured in, raising the fund to $1.3 million.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rotary Reflections: Rotary Foundation and Paul Harris Fellowship Awards Back to video

The Rotary Foundation transforms donations into service projects that change lives both close to home and around the world. Since its founding more than 100 years ago, the foundation has spent more than $4 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects.

Today, the Rotary Foundation has two funds. The Annual Fund invests donations received each year for a three-year period (US$360 million in 2019), using the income to pay operating expenses. The capital is then expended in the fourth year. On the other end, the Endowment Fund holds the capital forever, expending only the investment income each year; $472 million is currently invested.

Rotary Foundation funds are allocated through a variety of programs:

1. Since 1988, through PolioPlus, Rotary and its partners have immunized more than 2.5 billion children against polio, with Rotary committing more than $2 billion so far. The goal is to eliminate the virus entirely and keep it from returning anywhere in the world.