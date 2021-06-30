Rotary Reflections: Rotary has fun, too

The fellowship continued through regular social meetings and expanded when these men invited their acquaintances to join in.

Rotary is much more than community service and fundraising. Fellowship is a critical piece of the Rotary puzzle for many people who join a club. In fact, Rotary’s founding principle was based on fellowship: a lonely lawyer in Chicago trying to make friends outside his practice. He invited three others from different lines of work: a coal merchant, a mining engineer and a tailor.

This tradition of fellowship continues today and is rooted in the practice of Rotarians helping Rotarians. A Rotarian in need needs only to reach out to fellow members to ask for help.

Since Rotary began in 1905, fellowship for many has evolved into long-lasting friendships that are formed through our regular meetings, service events and social gatherings. The social element of Rotary brings members from all local clubs together for such events as potluck dinners, euchre nights, pub nights, dinner and theatre nights, golf games, etc.

With more than two million members of the Rotary family in more than 160 countries and with the advent of the internet, the number of international fellowships has exploded. These loose-knit organizations are a fun way to make friends around the world, explore a hobby or profession and enhance our Rotary experience.

The fellowship opportunities are endless and include bird watching, canoeing, caravanning, cruising, curling, education, genealogy, golfing, gourmet cooking, home exchange, LGBTQ, railroads, Rotary commemorated on stamps, singles, scuba diving, social networks, strategic planning, tennis, beer and wine tasting, young Rotarians, and so many more: they are all listed on the Rotary International website.

For me, Rotary commemorated on stamps has brought me much joy. Back in the 1980s and pre-internet, I reached out to a couple of members of this fellowship by mail. One from Syracuse, N.Y., would send stamps to two of my boys who were also into stamp collecting. On our way south once, we visited him, to the delight of my boys. I connected with another person north of Los Angeles and he sold me, at a very fair price, the first stamp issued to commemorate Rotary, making my set complete from 1931 to 1984.