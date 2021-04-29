Rotary Reflections: Rotary's role in eradicating polio, Part 1

Article content

DOUG TOWNSEND

By 1985, polio was destroying the lives of 350,000 children around the world every year. Rotary International decided to team up with the World Health Organization to start a program, called PolioPlus, with the goal of reducing poliomyelitis cases worldwide from 350,000 to 0. That’s zero … nil … not a single new case. Rotary committed to raising the funds to allow WHO and Rotary volunteers to inoculate every child in the world. Soon thereafter, UNESCO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed on as well.

Rotary’s initial target was to raise $120 million, and it was believed at the time that this would be enough to do the job. Rotary asked every club in the world to contribute toward this target, which was to be over and above our normal fundraising goals, without cutting back on other services.

Locally at that time, there were three Rotary clubs in Kingston plus one each in Napanee and Gananoque. All were given goals to achieve. The Cataraqui-Kingston Rotary Club had only been in existence for two months, so it was given a token goal of $500. But the newness of the club meant that our members were anxious to sink their teeth into something meaningful and there were no other competing projects. So, between reaching into our own pockets, approaching our employers and hosting a 24-hour Ping-Pong-Athon, we raised $7,500 within a few months. If there had been an award for the highest percentage of the target, the Cataraqui-Kingston Rotary Club would have won it easily. And, of course, Kingston’s other two Rotary clubs did their part as well.