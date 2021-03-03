Rotary Reflections: Rotary's triage system for distributing funds

Article content

DOUG TOWNSEND

The heart and soul of Rotary’s involvement in the Kingston community, and in every other Rotary club worldwide, lies in using the funds that we raise locally. You are probably familiar with a number of our own projects, especially after you have read a number of these Reflections, but what many of you won’t know is that we also assist smaller charities, helping them in their own service projects. These projects also address important local needs for children, or health initiatives, or food insecurity, or the environment, to name a few.

There is never a shortage of worthwhile projects. Each club has a different approach, but the Cataraqui-Kingston Rotary Club is typical. Twice a year, we publicize upcoming dates and criteria for funding requests. What is the mission and structure of the requesting organization? What is the project and how does it fit with Rotary’s objectives? Who will benefit? What other fundraising resources are being used, and what is requested from Rotary to bridge the gap? Is this truly a one-off project or simply a part of annual budgeting?

Every club member is asked to help raise funds, and this process provides any member with the opportunity to help decide on the disbursement of those funds. We eliminate requests that do not meet the published criteria or Rotary objectives, then discuss and eventually vote on the allocation of available funds to favoured projects. Cheques are usually handed out within two weeks with no further red tape. Through this program, our club has distributed more than $250,000 in the past decade, usually in individual grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.