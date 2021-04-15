Article content

PAUL VAN NEST

Generations of campers have spent their summers at RKY Camp on Eagle Lake, yet few know that the ‘R’ in RKY stands for Rotary. In fact, the acronym RKY is for Rotary, Kiwanis and YMCA.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rotary Reflections: The early years of RKY Camp Back to video

The story of how these three organizations came together back in the 1920s is impressive and was detailed in a paper written by David Boyce in 1972.

The Kingston YMCA had offered annual camping experiences for local boys as early as 1902. Following the First World War, with a view to establishing a permanent facility, the Y chose a 25-acre property on Eagle Lake, owned by a local farmer W. Goodfellow. In 1929, the chair of the YMCA committee, Prof. C.E. Walker of Queen’s University, approached the Rotary Club of Kingston and the Kingston Kiwanis Club to help finance the purchase.

On July 3, 1930, the three organizations purchased this property from W. Goodfellow and J. Snider. The original deed was put under the trusteeship of the three representatives: J.C. Reynolds (Rotary), W.H. Herrington (Kiwanis) and C.E. Walker (YMCA). This arrangement of jointly owning and operating a community camp was certainly unique in the province at the time.

Before there was a road into the property, Rotarian Dave Day recalls that the campers would board the K&P train in Kingston and disembark at Tichborne. They would then walk back along the tracks to Parham Landing and then by a road to Eagle Lake. With signals or hearing five honks from a car horn, the camp would send over boats and canoes to pick up everyone.