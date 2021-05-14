Longevity in politics







Article content A recent news item set me to thinking about how some political leaders manage to stay in office for a very long time. The item concerned the death of President Idriss Deby of Chad. He was killed in a military encounter with rebel forces on the borders of his country. He had come to power in a military coup in 1990 and had thus served as president for over 30 years. The Chadian army, disregarding the constitution, promptly named his son as the new president of a military council that promises to hold free and democratic elections in 18 months time. It may not have that much time available to it as opposition forces both at home and abroad are gaining strength on a daily basis and may well be able to overthrow the regime. But the strife is more than purely political. After 30 years of Deby’s rule, Chad remains one of the poorest countries in Africa despite having received billions of dollars in oil revenues. (One in five Chadian children dies before reaching the age of five.) Public discontent is palpable on the streets of the capital, Najamena. The possibility of civil war is very real.

Article content Deby is not the only long-serving leader to have left behind a political mess on the African continent. Perhaps the most obvious candidate for that is the late Moammar Gadhafi of Libya. Having overthrown King Idriss in a military coup in 1969, Gadhafi ruled as president for over 40 years until he was killed in 2011. Since then, events have spiralled out of control. Not only are there two rival governments claiming to rule the country, but dozens of tribal and Islamist militias are openly fighting for control of parts of it. In the midst of the chaos, Libya’s oil revenues have declined sharply, as have the standards of living of its citizens. Gadhafi left in his wake what is now virtually a failed state. Two other North African leaders had extraordinarily long careers in politics. When he was overthrown in 2011, Hosni Mubarak had been president of Egypt for 29 years, after having served for several years as vice-president. He, too, left behind a colossal mess that led eventually to the reimposition of military rule under Gen. Abdel Fatah al Sisi, who runs the country with an iron fist. In Algeria, President Abdel Aziz Bouteflika was forced out of office a couple of years ago. Although he had been president for only 12 years, he had been at the forefront of Algerian politics for nearly 50 years. (He was minister of foreign affairs when I first went to Algeria in 1971.) In Southern Africa, the prime example of the phenomenon is Robert Mugabe, who served as prime minister and president of Zimbabwe for 40 years before being toppled in a military coup two years ago. And in East Africa, there is Yoweri Museveni, who is still president of Uganda after having come to power in a military coup in 1982.

Article content The longevity of these African dictators can be explained in several ways. The first and perhaps most obvious is that they rule countries that have no democratic traditions. The absence of well-established political parties prepared to challenge the governments is a weakness in all of these countries. So, too, is the absence of institutions of civil society, of non-governmental organizations capable of mobilizing their members to act in the political arena. But perhaps most important are the relationships the dictators have managed to establish with the armed forces and the intelligence and security organizations in their countries. Lavishing perks and economic advantages on the army has proved to be a guarantor of loyalty. And using the security and intelligence agencies indiscriminately to repress or eliminate political opponents has proved to be a winning strategy for most of the African dictators. Every once in a while those organizations will turn sour on the dictators (Egypt, Algeria, Zimbabwe) and force them out of office, but only after having given them unstinting support for decades. Africa is not, however, the only continent to witness remarkably long political careers. Europe has had them, too. The Spanish dictator Francisco Franco ruled his country for nearly 40 years. So, too, did the Portuguese dictator Antonio di Oliveira Salazar. Of more recent vintage are the current presidents of Russia and Belarus, who have been in power for over 20 years. And Vladimir Putin has recently forced through constitutional changes that will allow him to stay in office until 2036! Most of these European dictators have used the same tactics as their African counterparts to remain in power. More unusual is the case of Francois Mitterand, who remained at the forefront of French politics for over 40 years. He was already minister of the interior when the Algerian war of independence broke out in 1954, and he ended his career with a 14-year term as president from 1982 to 1996. Mitterand’s secret was an ability to manoeuvre his way through the complex politics of the French Socialist Party for decades on end.

There are also some remarkable examples of political longevity in North America. The segregationist Strom Thurmond served for nearly 50 years in the Senate until he was removed due to senility. Of a completely different character was Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who was president for over 12 years. Although he had sterling accomplishments on his record (leading his country out of the Great Depression of the early 1930s and through the Second World War), it was widely considered that he had been in office too long, so in 1950 the United States adopted the 22nd amendment to the Constitution, which stipulated that no one could serve more than two terms as president. We also have examples of the phenomenon in Canada. William Lyon Mackenzie King was leader of the Liberal party for 29 years and was prime minister for 22 years. Jean Chretien was a minister in the cabinet of Lester Pearson in the mid-1960s and retired as prime minister in 2004. Neither Canadian was a particularly inspirational leader, but both were highly pragmatic politicians who knew how to make the right decisions at the right time. Long political careers produce widely different results. In some instances, they can provide countries with political stability. In others, they can lead to fatigue and inertia. In dictatorships, they usually result in increasing authoritarianism, economic malfeasance and human rights abuses. Long-serving dictators accrue more and more power to themselves, and in the immortal words of Lord Acton: "Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely." There is indeed something to be said for term limits established in law. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as an ambassador and high commissioner.

