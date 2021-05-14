





Low COVID-19 prevalence areas and school reopening

Article content As pediatric and adult infectious diseases physicians, we share the concerns of our colleagues from across disciplines about our health-care system’s capacity. We know our local hospitals have a role in easing strain by caring for the sickest that COVID-19 is sending to our hospital units. To date, Kingston Health Sciences Centre has cared for more hospitalized and critically ill COVID-19 patients from outside our region than from within. We also know that many restrictions, such as stay-at-home orders, gathering limits and non-pharmacological interventions such as masking, have inarguably helped combat spread and continue to be necessary to prevent illness, disability and loss of life. Now is not the time to relax most restrictions. These measures must directly support people and communities most at risk of COVID-19. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Low COVID-19 prevalence areas and school reopening Back to video Over the past 13 months, children and adolescents have been negatively impacted by the public health measures enacted to control the spread of COVID-19. They continue to face harm from these measures even though they appear to be the least likely to suffer severe outcomes from infection. As the Canadian Paediatric Society writes, “Public health measures to address the spread of COVID-19 have disproportionately affected children and youth. School closures and disruptions have precipitated a mass of unintended consequences, as thousands of students rely on schools for physical and mental health services, nutritious food, safety, security and support.”

Article content It is now becoming clear that ongoing closure of in-person schooling in low to moderate prevalence regions, such as Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, is very unlikely to adversely affect our local health system’s capacity. Elementary and secondary students in our area returned to in-person school on Jan. 25, 2021. The weekly rate of cases per 100,000 was not above 15 until it began increasing the week of March 14, and there were zero local COVID-19 hospitalizations until March 19, over seven weeks later. Other measures were relaxed as KFLA moved from “Grey” to “Green” status two weeks after students returned to schools. On this basis, reopening schools here will not likely lead to significant increases in the burden of COVID-19 in our province. Globally, the evidence suggests that when infection prevention and control (IPC) measures are in place, secondary and particularly elementary schools themselves do not act as significant amplifiers of SARS-CoV-2 community transmission. Rather, rates of cases in schools generally reflect rates in their communities. When community transmission is low, cases in schools are low, and when community transmission is highest, cases in schools rise. Some researchers have found school closures to be temporally associated with reduced community spread. The associations are complex, however, and confounded by concurrent application of other social interventions such as mobility restrictions, prohibitions on gatherings, or workplace closures. Others have found that reopening of schools in areas with low hospitalization rates does not lead to increased hospitalization, a relatively objective marker of community burden. Even when asymptomatic testing or serological testing has been performed, school-related rates are usually at or lower than the broader community.

Article content Most research on schools was done before the emergence of more transmissible variants. However, the United Kingdom opened its schools in early March, and with widespread use of testing, found a positive result in only 0.06 per cent of students (with 1,016,234 students tested), even when the predominate circulating virus was B.1.1.7. Within our own province, it is also important to remember that risk of transmission is not evenly distributed. COVID-19 test positivity rates mark a region’s ability to track and control spread. Throughout Ontario, test positivity rates differ widely. In KFLA, the seven-day test positivity rate on April 15, 2021, was 1.13 per cent, compared with all of Ontario at 8.7 per cent and the Peel Public Health Unit Brampton rate of 15.9 per cent. Clearly, the local needs of Peel are different than those of KFLA. Risk is also not evenly distributed between open schools and open workplaces, retail spaces and restaurants and bars. In contrast to commercial establishments, there is no day-to-day variation in the census of a class. Because of this, schools are ideal administrative structures for contact tracing/testing and cohort isolation. And most importantly, children and adolescents cannot travel to another region’s schools for the day just to take advantage of regional differences in reopening. In KFLA, low community rates along with effective in-school IPC strategies and a robust response of the KFLA Public Health Outbreak Response Team has been successful at identifying school-associated cases and contacts and keeping local case rates low. Only three schools in KFLA have experienced outbreaks, with a total of 10 students and staff affected.

Article content School-age case rates are also low compared to that of our wider community. As of April 25, 2021, the low-prevalence KFLA Public Health region has seen a total of 1,208 cases, with a seven-day case rate of 29.6 per 100,000. About 48 per cent of all cases have been 18- to 29-year-olds, and 50.4 per cent of these have been Queen’s University students, most of whom (89 per cent) live in off-campus housing. Only 5.3 per cent (66) of KFLA cases are aged 10 to 17 years, and 5.9 per cent (74) are aged nine and under, despite these age groups making up 9.6 per cent (population aged 10 to 19) and 9.2 per cent of the region’s population, respectively. Our experience in KFLA is that public health has demonstrated tremendous leadership and response capacity and that parents and students have been exceptionally well adherent to protective measures. Given this clear evidence, we know that continued elementary and secondary school closures will disproportionately harm children and adolescents. Our collective opinion is that in low prevalence regions, it is perfectly acceptable to open schools to reduce harm to children and youth while not interfering with COVID-19 control in a substantial way. The decision to reopen schools to in-person learning should be based on regional epidemiology and with the approval from the local public health units that are best suited to understand the local dynamics of COVID-19 and the contact tracing capacity at their disposal. Dr. Kirk Leifso Assistant professor, department of pediatrics (infectious diseases) Queen’s University Dr. Santiago Perez Patrigeon Assistant professor, department of medicine, division of infectious diseases Queen’s University Dr. Jorge Martinez-Cajas Assistant professor, department of medicine, division of infectious diseases Queen’s University Dr. Evan Wilson Assistant professor, department of medicine, division of infectious diseases Queen’s University Dr. Gerald Evans Professor, department of medicine, division of infectious diseases Queen’s University

