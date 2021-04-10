





Muslim women scholars add voices, lived experiences

In Islamic scholarship, one of the exciting developments has been the rise of women scholars in the past 40 years. Although their writings have led to some radical changes, especially in gender equality, it is disheartening to see how they are still sidelined by many of their male colleagues. As these women are from different parts of the world, their writings reflect their diversity, but more important is their commitment to add their voices and their lived experiences to this body of scholarship. It is worth reminding that of the more than 60,000 verses of the Qur'an, only about 350 verses address legal matters. Yet it is these 350 verses that have caused controversy, especially regarding women and their rights. An example of this scholarship is the recent publication, "Islamic Interpretive Tradition and Gender Justice: Processes of Canonization, Subversion and Change," edited by Nevin Reda and Yasmin Amin. These scholars challenge the classical interpretations of the Qur'an and the practices in Muslim majority countries, which tend to be patriarchal, and they propose a radical approach based on the egalitarian vision of the Qur'an. The writers use "gendered, egalitarian lens" to address issues such as polygamy, divorce and minor marriages.

As Reda points out, no matter how well reasoned or how deeply grounded these interpretations are of the sacred texts, unjust authoritarian interpretations continue to hold sway amongst Muslims. Islam does not have any religious hierarchy, no centralized organized church nor priests. But this has not stopped the entrenchment of patriarchal interpretations, which are treated with great respect. These authoritative understandings of male scholars are so powerful that they have become the "canons" for Muslims over the centuries. In contrast to Christianity, in Islam there is no formal religious authority that gives its stamp of approval for a text to be "canonized." Even so, some early Muslim scholars' works are seen as authoritative and as canons. As the co-editor Amin states: "By providing interpretations that are ethical, gender conscious, and just, it is possible to construct a new, flexible canon." The other editor, Reda, argues that though "canonization" is a Christian biblical term, it is possible to apply it to what has been done by some Muslim scholars over the centuries. Sadly, in the Islamic context, these interpretations are now written in stone, have become canonized and hamper progress of the egalitarian, ethical and gender equality that are the teachings of the Qur'an. The book proposes to "subvert" these interpretations, to challenge the authority of past scholars and advance the egalitarian message.

Though these writers use certain terminology, borrowed from Biblical scholarship, they do so to explain and expound on the critical issues within Islamic scholarship. But these Muslim scholars acknowledge the "challenges of using such terms in connection with Islam." Reda believes canonization is exactly what has occurred in Islamic scholarship when earlier scholars' opinions are as sacrosanct and almost on par with the Qur'an itself. This status continues to this day, making it difficult to question or alter any of their opinions. As Reda points out, these present-day scholars, including many women, "grapple with the problem of fixed interpretations that affect women in their search for gender justice. They are contesting these biases and argue for the "de-canonization of unjust texts" There are some male scholars, such as Khaled Abou El Fadl and Fazlur Rahman, who agree. El Fadl states that "so much of the spiritual teachings of Islam and so many of its intellectual traditions have become fossilized or buried under layers of forgetfulness." It is critical to appreciate that the "canonical" scholars are men of their times and, of course, we cannot expect their context to apply to us now. In the conclusion of the book, Amin, quotes Ali, a much-loved figure in Islamic history. He said, "The Qur'an is written in straight lines between two covers. It does not speak for itself; however, men speak for it." Now perhaps women will also be empowered to interpret their sacred book.

The scholars in this book rise to the challenge of subverting and changing what has been the accepted understanding of the faith and its practices. They are still working within the Islamic tradition, but they do put forward an "alternative" but accurate ethical framework. The challenge is to ensure that the egalitarian message of the Qur'an can be practised. However, this task, too, is not the sole responsibility of scholars. There must be a concerted effort on the part of believers, especially our male friends who go to mosques and allow speakers who insist on the canonized interpretations as gospel truth. Let us get rid of the cacophony of misogyny!

