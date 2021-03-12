





Share this Story: Regimes under pressure

Regimes under pressure Photo by STR / Getty Images

Article content At the moment, there seems to be an unusually large number of governments that are experiencing pressure to either reform or vacate the scene. In some cases, that pressure is domestic, in some it is international and in some it is a combination of both. In all cases, it produces a degree of political turmoil that is inimical to regional or global stability and security. The most recent outbreak of political unrest is that now occurring in Myanmar. On Feb. 1, the generals in that country ousted the elected civilian government and took power themselves. They have run into widespread opposition since then. There have been daily street demonstrations by hundreds of thousands of people demanding a return to civilian rule. The largely peaceful demonstrators have been met by barrages of tear gas and live ammunition. On one day, some 38 people were killed and dozens more wounded. But the demonstrations are not the only form of opposition confronting the generals. Civil servants in 21 ministries have gone on strike. So, too, have large numbers of bank employees, to the point that the country’s financial system is seizing up. With tax collectors also on strike, the government may find it very difficult to pay its staff and meet other financial obligations. The coup has also produced waves of international criticism, but the Burmese generals have over the decades shown themselves totally impervious to foreign criticism. The deteriorating domestic situation may, however, force their hand and lead to a promise of early return to civilian rule. But there is no sign of that so far. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Regimes under pressure Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Another country that has experienced mass popular protests is Belarus. Since last August’s presidential elections, which were widely believed to have been fraudulent, hundreds of thousands of people have demonstrated in towns and cities throughout the country demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. The president has used his security forces to brutally repress the demonstrators. So far he has been successful and remains in power, despite the domestic opposition and sanctions levied against his regime by the European Union. In the meantime, the exiled leader of the opposition is gaining support in one European country after another and is promising to keep up the fight. The country in which the regime appears to have gained the upper hand when confronted with mass protests is Venezuela. There the incompetent and brutal president, Nicolas Maduro, seems to have managed to survive by the use of brute force and political machinations. His party won a majority in the recent parliamentary elections, and his political demise does not seem imminent. Nevertheless the country still suffers from acute shortages of food and medicines, and public discontent is still rampant. What is more, the Maduro regime’s actions and inactions led some three to four million Venezuelans to flee the country and become refugees in neighbouring nations. There are people bent on returning home and exacting revenge. They represent a potent threat to Maduro’s long-term political survival.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Then there is India, where the BJP government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has experienced waves of public protests in the last year or so. First it was over the government’s new citizenship act, which clearly discriminated against Muslims and which challenged India’s history and reputation as a secular democracy. More recently, protests have erupted over the government’s attempts to reform India’s agricultural sector. Hundreds of thousands of farmers from the states of Punjab and Haryana have laid siege to the capital New Delhi. The efforts of the police to disperse the protesters and send them back have been largely unsuccessful. The government has tried to mollify them by making marginal changes to its reform measures, but these, too, have been unsuccessful. The farmers seem determined to carry on with their protests, and the government appears powerless to deal with the situation. Yet another regime that is coming under increasing pressure is that of Saudi Arabia. Human rights and humanitarian organizations around the world have been highly critical of the kingdom’s role in the civil war in Yemen. Whether through its indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets or its blockade of ports through which shipments of food and medicines must pass, Saudi Arabia has contributed mightily to the misery now being experienced by the Yemeni people and has been condemned for it. Most recently, a declassified American intelligence report put the blame for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi squarely at the door of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman. This has led many members of the U.S. Congress to demand there be a complete reassessment of America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia. Now, while Saudi princes probably do not give a fig about western public opinion, they must be deeply concerned about losing the support of the American government, which has been the ultimate guarantor of the kingdom’s security for decades.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Russian regime of President Vladimir Putin is now under more external pressure than the country has experienced since the days of the Soviet Union. Starting with the economic sanctions imposed by western countries following Putin’s invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia’s economic isolation has grown steadily worse. Most recently, the United States and the European Union have imposed new sanctions in response to the regime’s attempt to kill the main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. That attempt, followed by the imprisonment of Navalny on trumped-up charges, has also produced mass demonstrations in cities throughout the country. They have not been quelled by the regime’s use of indiscriminate force against the largely peaceful demonstrators. Putin’s promise to the Russian people of stability and prosperity is ringing increasingly hollow with the passage of time. Finally there is China. Over many months now, it has come under external pressure over its efforts to stifle democracy in Hong Kong. Members of the Chinese diaspora have come together to demand that western governments impose sanctions on China for its failure to live up to its promise of “one country, two systems” when it took over Hong Kong in 1997. More recently, more and more information has come to the fore about China’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang province. Accusations of mass incarcerations, forced labour and involuntary sterilization have made headlines around the world. The U.S. administration and the Canadian Parliament have already used the term “genocide” to refer to what is taking place in Xinjiang. This is the most serious accusation that any country can launch against another, and under international law must have consequences. The consequence most actively being debated at the moment is a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics due to be held in China.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Unlike the Myanmar generals or the Saudi princes, the Chinese government does care about public opinion in western countries as it seeks to consolidate its position and image as a great power on the world stage. Otherwise why would it expend hundreds of millions of dollars each year funding Confucius institutes in foreign universities and sponsoring cultural and academic exchanges? Image does matter to the Chinese leadership, and accusations of genocide must sting. Even worse would be a mass boycott of the 2022 Olympic Games. Will this be enough to convince Chinese leaders to significantly change their policies vis-a-vis Xinjiang? Probably not. In any case involving the country’s international reputation versus the Communist party’s desire to exercise complete control over all aspects of Chinese life, the latter will probably win out. But this will be to the detriment of China’s influence in world affairs. In none of the countries discussed in this article will the pressures identified be sufficient to lead to regime collapse in the short term. In the longer term, however, countries such as Russia, Belarus and Myanmar could well see their current regimes dislodged. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as an ambassador and high commissioner.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston