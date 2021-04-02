Safe water is central to health and development







Last month, on the occasion of World Water Day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared in a public statement that "a well-managed water cycle — encompassing drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, wastewater, transboundary governance, the environment and more — means a defence against ill health and indignity and a response to challenges from a changing climate and increasing global demand." The secretary-general decried the "chronic underinvestment in water and sanitation" that "disadvantages and harms vast numbers of people." However, he did praise a joint statement signed by 160 countries during the UN General Assembly's recent high-level meeting on water. He described the declaration as "a strong commitment to advancing all water-related aspects of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

Article content According to the UN Sustainable Development Goals website, the battle to bring the pandemic under control requires that everyone have access to safe water. “Availability and access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services is fundamental to fighting the virus and preserving the health and well-being of millions,” the website reads. The UN also warns that “the impacts of COVID-19 could be considerably higher on the urban poor living in slums, who don’t have access to clean water.” West Africa “Handwashing with soap is the first line of defence against COVID-19,” states a 2021 report issued by WaterAid, an international nongovernmental organization that works in 35 countries and brings safe water and sanitation to the world’s most vulnerable people. “The current pandemic has highlighted on a global scale the critical role this intervention can play in reducing and preventing the spread of disease.” The global health crisis has also highlighted “inequalities in access to basic services and the barriers people face to practise this life-saving behaviour,” reads the report, which is titled “Regional state of hygiene — West Africa.” For example, in Liberia, only one per cent of the population has access to soap and clean water at home. “The contrast is noticeable in the countries where WaterAid operates, with an above-average trend in Ghana, Nigeria and Mali, but particularly the poorest areas in Liberia and Burkina Faso,” the report notes.

Article content “Supply of safe water remains a severe challenge across West Africa, with almost 30 per cent of the population still without access to at least basic drinking water, forcing millions to drink untreated, unsafe and contaminated water, significantly increasing the risk of disease.” The WaterAid report urges governments to “take this opportunity to change, and increase handwashing infrastructure and behaviours for an entire generation — making hand hygiene possible for all.” Centrality of WASH The UN secretary-general stated on World Water Day that “the value of water is profound and complex,” and “there is no aspect of sustainable development that does not fundamentally rely upon it.” Is the secretary-general’s assessment of the centrality of water in sustainable development correct? “Entirely,” Nicole Hurtubise, CEO of Water Aid Canada, told the Whig-Standard in a telephone interview. “Water and sanitation are absolutely central to the achievement of fundamental and foundational SDGs, such as food security, education, health, gender empowerment.” SDG 6 commits the community of nations to ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all by 2030. According to the United Nations SDGs website, one in three people in the world lacks access to safe drinking water and 673 million people still practise open defecation. The secretary-general has asserted that the world is not on track to achieve SDG 6 by 2030.

Article content Is the secretary-general correct? “I think he is right. I think that COVID has given us the opportunity to shine the light on the importance of SDG 6 with regards to flattening the curve,” Hurtubise said of reducing transmission of the virus. “WASH is central to COVID prevention and to dealing with other pandemics. We have to follow up with proper investments that are required to ensure that the two billion people who do not have a toilet, the one in nine or 10 who don’t have access to water close to home — that those people actually have those very basic services.” Contaminated by feces According to the World Bank, two billion people drink water contaminated by feces. What does the contamination of drinking water mean for the health and development of children under the age of five in low- and middle-income countries? “The mortality of children is much higher where they drink (water) and eat food that has been prepared with water that has been contaminated by feces. There are problems with stunting for children who are exposed to water that is contaminated. When mums give birth in health-care centres where access to clean, safe water is unavailable, babies are born in environments that are not sterile, and that puts newborn children and the mums at risk right at the outset.” In addition, contaminated water adversely affects a child’s ability to assimilate nutrients, Hurtubise explained. Clean water is “fundamental” to the development of children under the age of five, she added.

Article content In 2020, UN-Habitat warned that the impact of COVID-19 could be greater in “urban poor living slums” due to overcrowding and lack of access to clean water. Has that warning become a reality in 2021? “Certainly, with the growing urbanization of the world,” the Water Aid Canada boss said. “We know, and have seen through COVID as well, that where urban centres have density and proximity. When large urban centres grow and settlements are unplanned, then you don’t have the necessary infrastructure to service the populations. Nor are the budgets available to service the local populations.” When people who dwell in urban slums do not have access to water, they often resort to buying water on the street, Hurtubise revealed. But that water may not be clean or safe. “So yes, the situation in urban settings can be really dire.” COVID-19 What role can WASH play in bringing the pandemic under control in developing countries? Water and soap, along with other measures, are the first line of defence against COVID-19, Hurtubise said. “Everybody needs to be able to wash their hands regularly as part of their protection against COVID.” And over the long term, investing in water and sanitation across the world now will help protect entire populations against future pandemics, she continued. In addition to Water Aid’s work to expand access to WASH, the non-governmental organization has been working to counter misinformation about COVID-19. Local public awareness and education programs in developing countries have helped “people understand how to protect themselves” from the virus, Hurtubise stated.

Article content What are the barriers to building WASH infrastructure in West Africa? National governments need to recognize the importance of making investments in WASH, Hurtubise responded. “But it’s not only the hardware,” she added. There must also be investments made in the areas of education and health care. In addition, there is a need for the international community to invest in WASH initiatives in developing countries. The governance of water utilities is another issue that needs to be addressed. “How can they be improved?” is a question that needs to be asked, she said. International investment in WASH According to Hurtubise, it is important for “international institutions to recognize that WASH is central, and then to invest the funds, and then at the same time to ensure that there is a policy framework that guides those decisions.” Citing World Health Organization and UNICEF data, the CEO said that “if we invested $3.6 billion between 2020 and 2030 in the least developed countries, we’d be able to achieve universal basic WASH services.” And about one-third of that money would cover basic infrastructure costs. The rest of the funds would be used for training and education. “Investing in WASH is a small percentage in the overall investment in global health. And yet the return on investment … is a relatively low-cost investment.” Why should Canadians care about WASH in the developing world? “Because Canadians are generous, Canadians are kind, and because it’s a basic human right,” Hurtubise said. “But also because WASH is central to everyone’s health and is central to sustainable development. “If we invest in WASH in other countries and are able to contribute to curbing the pandemic, and also contributing to environments that are safer and more stable, it’s a win-win for everyone. It’s a question of individual dignity and individual security.” Follow Geoffrey P. Johnston on Twitter @GeoffyPJohnston.

