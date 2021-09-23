This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Taking the pink out of pink eye

Editor's note: This column is not medical advice. If you have concerns, please consult your physician or medical professional. The word "conjunctivitis" conjures up visions of grammar class and overuse of conjunctions in sentences, doesn't it? Go ahead and enjoy joining words and phrases together in sentences with conjunctions, such as "but," "and," "or," and a short list of others. Conjunctivitis has a separate meaning and a less comfortable title. It is commonly called pink eye.

Article content Feeling like there was sand or grit in my eye (quite some time ago), I initially shrugged and didn’t pay much attention. When rubbing only made the scratchy feeling itchy and worse, warm wet compresses helped. Morning brought unexpected symptoms, though. The clock alarm sounded but my one eye couldn’t open—the lid was fused shut with yucky dried mucus. Another round of compresses loosened and removed the goo. Looking in the mirror, a reddened, slightly swollen eye gazed back. It was a little sensitive to light, as well. A visit to the doctor confirmed that it was conjunctivitis. Now as we return to more normal routines of school and work with gatherings of kids and adults, the common miseries will no doubt start to resurface. Head lice, scabies, conjunctivitis, and other temporary conditions are not life-threatening, just exasperating and concerning. According to Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (EPSO), conjunctivitis “is an inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva. The conjunctiva is the outer, normally clear cover of the sclera (the white part of the eye)”. Enlarged blood vessels cause the eye pinkness and “is often accompanied by a discharge [tearing or mucus], but vision is usually normal and discomfort is mild.” (Mild symptoms, however, can still be distracting and uncomfortable.) Pink eye can be caused in several ways: bacterial; virus; and allergens or chemicals. (Too much rubbing of the eyes can also trigger pink eye.) Allergy-caused or chemically produced conjunctivitis does not transmit between people, but bacterial and viral forms are highly contagious. Pink eye is a familiar problem among children, and adults may also be affected.

Article content When someone with conjunctivitis touches their eyes and then touches another person, the disease can be transmitted. It can be contracted by touching tissues, towels, face cloths, cosmetics, or anything else that has been used by a patient with pink eye. It can be spread from one eye to the other by touching both eyes with the same eye drop applicators rather than using a separate bottle. As well, “when pink eye is caused by a cold, the droplets from a sneeze or cough can spread it,” said Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health. Treatment varies depending on the type of conjunctivitis diagnosed by the health care professional. With similar symptoms, it is not simple to determine which type it may be. A virus will leave the eye with a watery or clear discharge, and an eyeball that may be pink or reddish in colour, with little pain. Antibiotics will not help the viral infection. It will resolve “on its own anywhere from seven days to several weeks’ duration,” said The Canadian Association of Optometrists. To help, “artificial tears can be used frequently, and applying a wet, cold washcloth to the infected eye to relieve discomfort from the symptoms.” Bacterial conjunctivitis may be accompanied by a white or yellow mucus discharge. The eyelids may be red and sticky. The eyeball may have discomfort and be pink to red colour. The contagious stage starts from when the symptoms appear until the tearing and discharge ends. The health care professional may order treatment of a course of antibiotics administered by ointment or eye drops.

Article content The advice of KFL&A Public Health is to “wash your hands and your child’s hands very carefully after touching your child’s eyes” or your own eyes, and “don’t share towels or washcloths because they could spread the illness.” Public Health also notes that “if your child has bacterial pinkeye and is taking antibiotics, he or she should stay home from child care or school until he or she has had the antibiotics for 24 hours.” If the child’s conjunctivitis is caused by a virus, they “can return to child care once he or she has seen a doctor.” This may be one to two weeks because the virus is contagious for ten to twelve days. Launder towels, washcloths, and bedding frequently using hot water with detergent, recommends Canadian Association of Optometrists. Toss away make-up, applicators, and brushes, and replace disposable contact lenses and cases to prevent re-infecting eyes. If the pink eye is caused by allergens or chemicals (such as swimming pool chlorine), remove the irritants, and contact your doctor for the best care in the situation. Antibiotics will not help if allergies or chemicals have caused the conjunctivitis. The Covid-19 prevention methods that have been echoed throughout the past year-and-a-half also aid in slowing transmission of many other diseases, including pink eye. Wash your hands. Sneeze or cough into a tissue or into your arm. Especially to prevent conjunctivitis, don’t touch your eyes unless your fingers are clean… but you can put your fingers all over those grammar conjunctions no matter what. Susanna McLeod is a writer living in Kingston.

