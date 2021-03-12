





The humanity of the Prophet Muhammad

Article content I remember conversations with my father about why he believed in religion, specifically Islam. For me, he was a rather intellectual man, well read, well travelled and was a thoughtful, committed Muslim. I could ask him about his beliefs, and he was open to answering my difficult questions. One discussion occurred when we were living in Japan. I was 14 years old and I was entranced with Buddhism. I asked him if he would mind if I became a Buddhist? Instead of being shocked or turning me off, he was able to have a discussion with me. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The humanity of the Prophet Muhammad Back to video His response made good sense to me, so I decided I would accept the Buddha as a prophet, as we accept other prophets, including Muhammad, but not as divine, and happily remained a Muslim! The Qur’an states God has sent messengers to all peoples, some mentioned in the Qur’an and others who are not named. This shows the breadth of the message of Islam, even if some Muslims narrow it down. As the message of Islam was conveyed by the Prophet Muhammad, I think it is important to understand the historical man. Muhammad belonged to one of the leading tribes of Mecca. He was an orphan, as his father died prior to his birth, and his mother died when he was six years old. He then lived with an uncle, who also died soon, and was then moved to live with his grandfather.

Article content Such terrible losses at such a young age made him compassionate and tenderhearted. He was 25 years old when Khadija, 40, a businesswoman of Mecca, was so impressed by Muhammad that she sent him a marriage proposal. Khadija and Muhammad were very happily married for 25 years till her death. She was the mother of his children, all daughters, including one called Fatima. Muhammad would meditate in one of the caves near Mecca. One evening, he heard a voice exhorting him to pray. He was terrified and rushed home to Khadija, thinking he was going to be mad. It was Khadija who reassured and comforted him, a woman and the first Muslim. Muhammad had many setbacks, from the deaths of Khadija, of his uncle who was his protector, and the hostility of his tribe in Mecca. When the people of a nearby town invited him to live with them, he escaped from Mecca to Yathrib, which was renamed Medina. They welcomed the Prophet and his followers. This is the start of the Muslim calendar, the Hijrah (flight) — 622 CE. It was in Medina, where the community of new Muslims settled and where the Prophet became a temporal leader as well. This is noticeable in the verses of the Qur’an, which became more practical and detailed about living the life of believers. It must be remembered that the Prophet Muhammad is a man of the seventh century CE, recognized as a historical person, with facts known about him. Although we believe that the message of Islam is eternal and applicable to all times, this historical period does provide the context.

Article content Some Muslims insist that all the practices of that era are applicable to us 1,400 years later. But for those like me, it is crucial to heed the context of a patriarchal, tribal community. Many of the values and practices of that society conflict with the egalitarian message of Islam. As Muslims, we must speak out against any contradictions to the compassionate and equality driven values of our faith. The fundamental message is simple: the emphasis on the unicity of God, who cares about His creation and has sent messengers over the centuries to guide humankind towards good and away from evil. It is a very egalitarian message of the equality of humans, with no hierarchy except that of piety and goodness of our actions. Muhammad was very clear that he was human, a messenger with the focus on the One God. When he died, his companions were distraught, but one of them reminded others that if they believed only in Muhammad, then Islam was indeed dead, but if they believed in the one God, then Islam would live on. Muslims look up to the Prophet as their role model and try to practise what he taught. He is much loved and respected so that any criticism of him is perceived as offensive. As we know, this has caused issues between believers and non-believers. Unfortunately, some Muslims only exacerbate ill feelings and so the cycle continues. My feeling is that the hostility of others does not diminish Muhammad or his message. There are so many examples of hostilities directed towards Muhammad during his lifetime, but he did not retaliate, so why be bothered now? As Muslims, we diminish the message and ourselves when we become petty.

Article content True that In the West, over the centuries, Islam and Muhammad have been much maligned for various reasons. As one example, in contrast to the respect given to Jesus and the other prophets, non-Muslims delight in flaunting perceived negatives about Islam and Muhammad, while the positives are ignored and belittled. As Muslims, we continuously pray to the Merciful and Compassionate God, but sadly we do not always put this into practice. We must emphasize the values of gender equality; community and family relations; as well as intercommunities’ relations. As Muslims, we are commanded to join “the stars and the trees who bow down in adoration to the Creator and Lord of the worlds.”

