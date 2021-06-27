





Article content As Canada slowly emerges from the pandemic and the prospect of a fall general election looms ever larger, this may be a useful time to reflect on the record of the Trudeau government which has now been in office for nearly six years. It came to power after nine years of the dismal Harper administration, and was widely welcomed as a breath of fresh air by most Canadians. How has it lived up to its promise? On what will always be the most important issue in Canadian foreign policy, the management of the relationship with the United States, the Trudeau government has done a superb job. Early on it re-established a positive relationship with the Obama administration, a relationship which had suffered badly due to the words and actions of Stephen Harper. When blindsided by the electoral victory of Donald Trump, the response of the Trudeau government was masterful. It kept its cool and refrained from getting into what would have been a politically popular slanging match with the new president who heaped abuse on Canada. The Canadian government marshalled support for its positions among American politicians and business leaders, and was rewarded with the conclusion of a new NAFTA agreement which safeguarded Canada’s economic interests. When Trump’s tumultuous tenure finally came to an end, the Trudeau government moved rapidly and successfully to establish a constructive and friendly relationship with the Biden administration. The Trudeau government deserves nothing but plaudits for its handling of the Canada-U.S. file. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Trudeau government: A mixed record Back to video

Article content Other foreign policy successes included the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the European Union and Canada’s participation in the Paris summit on climate change which restored Canada’s reputation among environmentalists, a reputation which had been badly damaged by the ante-deluvian positions of the Harper government. The prime minister’s courageous decision to welcome thousands of Syrian refugees to Canada was widely hailed as a hallmark of enlightened leadership. And his decision to –re-engage with multilateral organizations such as the United Nations led to his being seen as a leading defender of the liberal political and economic order on the world stage, alongside such European leaders as Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Emanuel Macron of France. On the foreign policy front there have been some notable setbacks, however. The prime minister did not achieve very much during his controversial visits to India and China. His promise to restore Canada’s role as a leading contributor to UN peacekeeping has fallen absolutely flat. A contribution of 250 soldiers and six helicopters to the Mali mission for one year simply does not cut the mustard. And it is not compensated for by a modest contribution of troops to the NATO missions in Latvia and Iraq. Another area in which the Trudeau government has failed to live up to its promise is that of international development assistance. As a proportion of Gross National Income, Canada’s foreign aid disbursements are now lower than they were under the Harper government and for the first time in living memory Canada now ranks in the bottom tier of major aid donors. Canada’s lacklustre performance as a peacekeeper and as an aid provider probably goes a long way toward explaining the humiliating defeat which the Trudeau government experienced in its campaign to secure a seat on the UN Security Council.

Article content On domestic issues the record of the Trudeau government is similarly mixed. On coming to office it quickly realized that the economy was in need of stimulus and began the process of investing in infrastructure and in Canadian families. It created the Canadian Investment Bank which has slowly but surely begun to make significant investments in much needed infrastructure projects. It also intervened early on to reform the rules governing mortgage lending so as to curb what was already a dangerous bubble in housing prices. The fact that a new housing bubble has occurred in the last two years is no fault of the government, but does suggest that some more government intervention is required. Overall the government’s economic management has been successful, particularly in the measures which it has taken to deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The election of the Trudeau government marked a turning point in relations between the government and Aboriginal communities. The Prime Minister personally showed himself to be open and willing to engage in dialogue with native leaders. And in that dialogue he displayed both understanding and empathy. He appointed two highly competent ministers to deal with Aboriginal issues. And reversing the stance of his predecessor, he established a Commission of Inquiry into murdered and missing Aboriginal women and girls. The very existence of the Commission and the pioneering work which it did represented a milestone in the process of reconciliation. The government’s undertaking to implement the recommendations of the Commission will only further the process. But all is certainly not well on the Indigenous issues front. The Prime Minister’s foolish promise to end all boil water advisories on Indian reservations by 2021, has fallen quite flat and it is now estimated that it will take another five years of hard work to achieve that target.

Article content In dealing with things military the government has had its ups and downs. The government undertook a review of the various pension schemes available to veterans and came up with proposals to inject more money into their pockets. Veterans are now much better off than they were before these reforms. Less successful has been the government’s handling of numerous reports of sexual misconduct by senior military officers. In the case of the most senior officer affected, General Jonathan Vance, it has engaged in a shift the issue approach – from the Minister of National Defence to his staff to the Prime Minister’s Office to the Privy Council Office and finally to the Military Police. The failure of the Minister of National Defence to face and deal with these issues head on has undermined confidence in his leadership and in that of the government. The appointment of yet another former Supreme Court Justice to look into these matters has done nothing to repair the damage done to the government’s credibility. Then there are the so-called “ethical challenges” which the prime minister has had to face. Some are laughably insignificant such as the prime minister and his family taking a ride in a helicopter owned by the Agha Khan. So too is the charge against the prime minister for appearing in “blackface” in his youth. More serious was the case involving charges against SNC Lavalin in which the prime minister displayed evasiveness and lost two of his most senior and talented cabinet ministers. And both the prime minister and his finance minister displayed appalling judgement in not recusing themselves from a cabinet decision to award a multi-million dollar contract to the WE charity with which they both had controversial relationships. The fact that the contract never came to pass has done nothing to relieve the prime minister’s actions of the stench of a conflict of interest.

Article content One of the government’s more notable flops was over the promise of electoral reform. During the 2015 election campaign the Prime Minister said that it would be a priority for his government and rather grandiosely declared that that election would be the last conducted on the basis of the first past the post system. On coming to office he entrusted the file to a rather weak minister, and after some rather cursory consultations the government concluded that opinions were so radically divided on the issue that it would be impossible to achieve a consensus on an acceptable reform. The government then dropped the issue completely. This outcome was eminently predictable and simply underlined the fact that the Prime Minister was sometimes guilty of making foolish promises. In the past two years Prime Minister Trudeau has given the country exemplary leadership in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the early months of the outbreak he met daily with the media to update the population on developments. He never varnished the truth, but stuck to the harsh facts of the situation. His pro-active approach did much to calm nerves about a virus which at times seemed unstoppable. His government deployed all of the resources at its disposal to secure vaccines from a variety of foreign producers. And it was largely successful, since Canada can now boast one of the highest rates of vaccinations of any country on earth. On the two issues which matter most to ordinary Canadians – the pandemic and the economy – the Trudeau government has done well. This will stand it in good stead in the next election. It will also be helped by the obvious shortcomings of its opponents. Whereas Justin Trudeau remains a fairly charismatic leader, his major opponent Erin O’Toole has all of the charisma of a bowl of oatmeal. And O’Toole shifts constantly between centrism and conservatism, ever mindful of how fractured his party is on so many issues, including gay rights and abortion. The Conservatives will present a fairly weak challenge. As for the NDP, its leader Jagmeet Singh is a man full of interesting ideas, but does not appear to have made much of an impact on the electorate at large. The NDP seems destined to remain an also ran third party. Thus despite all of its shortcomings, and they are many, the Trudeau government seems headed for a a third term in office at the next election. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as an ambassador and high commissioner.

