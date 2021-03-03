





Share this Story: Truth or propaganda?

Truth or propaganda? Photo by Thomas Peter / REUTERS

Article content ROGER DENNIS I was born in the U.K. My parents moved to Kingston when I was two years old when my father got a job as a professor at Queen’s University. So, I am the same as one in four Canadians: I am an immigrant. The advantage of being bicultural is that you have knowledge of where you came from as well as where you are. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Truth or propaganda? Back to video One of the benefits of being the child of a professor is that you get to go on sabbatical leave with them. When I was in Grade 11 and 12, I studied in the U.K. because my father was on sabbatical leave. During this time, I got to spend time with my grandfather, who was a Second World War veteran. One of the many anecdotes he shared with me was being disturbed by how the perception of the Russians changed in less than a decade. He told me that he wondered what had really changed from a practical perspective during these shifts. In 1939, the Russians were the feared enemy. In 1941, after the Germans decided they no longer wanted to adhere to the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, they became Britain’s gallant allies. This perception changed again in 1941, after Sir Winston Churchill gave his famous “Iron Curtain” speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On Friday, Geoffrey Johnston wrote an article that was published in the Whig. He expressed concern about how the Uighurs are being treated by the Chinese. His concerns are quite common. Are these concerns legitimate or spin encouraged by western governments, which have decided that China is no longer a friend and trade partner but a state to be contained? They are a mixture of the two. I would imagine that the Canadian public would like to know the difference between what is “spin” and what are facts. For example, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently outlined what is happening to Muslim Uighurs in China. He explained that the Uighurs are being forced into “re-education” centres because they are Muslim. The reason he gave for this is wrong. As far as I know, Justin did not go backpacking around China and then write a book about his experiences, like his father did with Jacques Hebert. So, Justin does not bring inside knowledge of China to the table. However, I am sure that he has people in his inner circle who have lived in China and know that there are Muslims all over China. So why are the Uighurs being “re-educated” when the Hui, who are ethnically Chinese Muslims, are not? The only reason for this must be that the Uighurs are not being “re-educated” because they are Muslim. If this is the case, then why are the Uighurs being “re-educated?” The reason is the Uighurs want to be independent again. Xinjiang province, which is where the Uighurs come from, was annexed by the Chinese during the 18th century.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content I taught in China for three years. One of the high schools I taught at was part of a national Chinese program that provides free education, housing and food to Tibetan high school students in China. The students who participated in this program were volunteers. This is a key difference between the Chinese re-education camps for the Uighurs and this educational opportunity for Tibetan teenagers. However, the goals of these two programs are the same, to teach non-Han Chinese to appreciate Chinese culture, history and traditions or basically to become loyal “Chinese.” A relevant question, in terms of this article, is will the Tibetan teenagers participating in this program lose their sense of being Tibetan or simply become more complex people with a bicultural identity? While I was teaching in the high school mentioned above, which is in Tai’an, Shandong province, one of my favourite restaurants in Tai’an was a Xinjiang barbecue restaurant. Xinjiang barbecue is meat cooked on a skewer served with flat bread. Uighurs are Turkic people and, like Turks, they barbecue meat on a stick. The fact that this restaurant was so popular in a city over 3,500 kilometres from Xinjiang suggests that the Chinese are not interested in eradicating Uighur culture. In fact, any Asian History student who specialized in Chinese History would tell you that China has a long history of absorbing cultures. There have been over 13 dynasties that have controlled China over the past 5,000 years, and they were made up of families from very different parts of China. Some of the dynasties that controlled China were made up of people who were not Han, the main ethnic group in China. The most famous of these non-Han dynasties was the Yuan (Mongol) dynasty. Moreover, even amongst the Han there is significant linguistic and cultural diversity.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content When the Americans were fighting the Japanese in the Second World War, they used the Navaho as radio operators, because their language would not be known by the Japanese. In fact, the Navaho language is so unique that the Japanese thought it was code. The Chinese did the same. The Chinese used speakers of the Wenzhou dialect as radio operators during their fight for independence from the Japanese during the Second World War because their language is incomprehensible to all Chinese who are not from Wenzhou. Wenzhounese people are ethnically Han. So are the Chinese people committing genocide against the Uighurs? Most journalists have argued that this would depend on your definition of genocide, because there is no evidence of mass killing in the Chinese re-education camps for the Uighurs. So for those who are arguing that genocide is taking place, their concern is related to cultural genocide. China is already linguistically and culturally diverse. How would eliminating one of the many cultures in China be advantageous to the Chinese? Since western governments have recently decided that China is now a place to be contained, this issue is a convenient way of dividing countries that once believed that it was in our mutual interest to work and grow together. Roger Dennis lives in Kingston.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Kingston