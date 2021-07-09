This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Vaccine equity threatens a generation

Vaccine equity threatens a generation Photo by Allison Joyce / Getty Images

Article content Second in a three-part series about the plight of forcibly displaced people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Canadians are being vaccinated against COVID-19 at a rapid rate, protecting ever increasing numbers of people against severe illness, hospitalization and death. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vaccine equity threatens a generation Back to video However, the world’s most marginalized and vulnerable people — refugees and internally displaced people — do not have access to COVID-19 vaccination programs, leaving them vulnerable to highly transmissible variants. High risk, low priority According to a recently released report from World Vision International, “High Risk, Low Priority,” wealthy countries have bought up most of the world’s COVID-19 doses, leaving few doses for the developing world. What does the inequitable distribution of vaccines mean for developing countries hosting forcibly displaced people? In any humanitarian crisis, people who are the most marginalized are those at greatest risk, replied Michael Messenger, president and CEO of World Vision Canada. And he said that many of the most vulnerable people in the world today are refugees or people who have been forcibly displaced. “We know that the (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) has put out a report recently that says almost 82.5 million people are forcibly displaced,” Messenger continued. “These folks are the highest risk.” For example, forcibly displaced people, whether residing in host communities or refugee camps, tend to live in close quarters. And they have limited access to hygiene and public health services, increasing the risk of community spread of the virus.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Marginalized or vulnerable people like refugees are at risk for secondary effects, like child protection issues, economic challenges, the lack of schooling, even violence or gender inequality. And so the refugees are highest at risk, and yet our report is showing displaced people seem to be, regrettably, the lowest priority for the COVID-19 response, especially vaccination,” Messenger said. “There’s an appalling gap between high-income countries and low-income countries. It’s really a question of have and have nots. Eighty four per cent of vaccines that have been administered in the world have been in richer countries like Canada. But as low as one-tenth of a per cent in countries that host large numbers of displaced people, like in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.” Messenger noted that 40 per cent of countries hosting displaced people don’t have plans to include refugees or displaced people in their vaccination programs. “Even of those that have plans, it’s like these refugees and displaced people are an afterthought,” he said. “If we don’t address the issues of vaccine equity and availability, then we’re at risk of losing a generation of these people who’ve already been through so much.” Crisis multiplier In what ways has the pandemic exacerbated the threats of disease, poverty, hunger malnutrition and persecution that tend to afflict refugees and internally displaced people? In refugee settings, such as the Bidibidi Refugee Settlement in Uganda, “people are living close together, so already there is stretched availability for things like basic shelter, food, clean water, access to education, access to legal rights,” Messenger answered.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Social distancing and hand hygiene are difficult to implement in refugee situations, he continued. “So places like in the Bidibidi camp, or even more extreme in somewhere like the Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh with Rohingya refugees, where they are living several households together in one small place, there’s no room for social distancing.” In addition, the medical infrastructure in refugee settings is limited. Even when refugees live in urban settings, they have limited or no access to local health services, Messenger revealed. “Or if they are available, all of a sudden, because the clinics have to deal with the acute cases of COVID-19, some of the very basic things that we rely on for kids to be healthy, like vaccinations or maternal or neonatal, antenatal care, basic health kinds of things — they get deprioritized because of limited resources.” The pandemic has also made it difficult for displaced people to earn money and feed their families. Refugees who work as day labourers are faced with the tough choice of staying home during the pandemic and not earning money, or going to work and risk bringing the virus home to their families, Messenger said. “These are the kinds of tough decisions that one extra stressor like COVID-19 can put already vulnerable populations even at more risk.” Rohingya refugees In the summer of 2017, military forces in Myanmar unleashed a brutal ethnic cleansing campaign in restive Rakhine State, targeting the Rohingya Muslim community. The violence, which included rape, murder and the destruction of entire villages, forced the mass exodus of Rohingya from Myanmar to the Cox’s Bazar refugee settlement in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content According to the World Vision International report, Bangladesh has postponed vaccinating approximately one million Rohingya refugees. What would happen to the refugees in Bangladesh if the Delta variant were to take hold in the world’s largest refugee camp? Messenger pointed out that the refugees at Cox’s Bazar are living in a “tightly compact” situation. “Anything that is already a threat multiplier and multiplies it further — so higher levels of transmission, reaching more vulnerable populations, moving faster, harder to prevent — all of even the preliminary steps we’re able to take to help prevent that — it just gets worse. So we’re deeply concerned with emerging threats in places like Cox’s Bazaar,” he said. “If the Delta variant takes hold, we’re going to see a situation that may make what we’ve observed in India, or Nepal, Brazil pale in comparison. We’re concerned about the speed that it could travel, and, of course, the lack of resources.” To protect the vulnerable, Messenger said it is imperative “to get vaccines in arms to ensure that we can stop the spread as quickly as we can.” Allowing COVID-19 to spread among refugee populations could “potentially even breed more variants which come back to us as well,” Messenger warned Canadians. “We know that with this pandemic, until everyone is protected around the world — not just here in Canada — we’re all at risk.” Negative impacts on children According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, “an estimated 35 million (42 per cent) of the 82.4 million forcibly displaced people are children below 18 years of age.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The World Vision International report states that forcibly displaced people, especially children, are among those most affected by the indirect impacts of the pandemic. What are some the negative indirect impact that specifically affect children? World Vision refers to the negative indirect impacts of the pandemic as “aftershocks,” Messenger explained. “If you think of the COVID-19 pandemic as an earthquake, there are secondary effects on other populations down the way. And this is exactly what we’re seeing.” For example, in any crisis, “often the very first things to close and the last to open are schools,” he continued. In the developing world, schools are more than just places to educate children. “They also provide a place to socialize” and to build community. Schools are also places where gender equity issues are addressed and feeding programs are offered to students who experience food insecurity. “Because kids are not in school, there are ‘knock on’ effects for issues as significant as domestic or gender violence. So what we’re seeing is that if there is a possibility of abuse in a household, the fact that children are not able to escape from that context, we’ve seen an increase in violence in those contexts. “We’ve seen an increase in the rate of child marriage, where families in desperation no longer see educating their girls, for example, as an opportunity. But they revert back to traditional practices of forced or child marriage,” Messenger stated. “We also know that when kids leave school, when there’s enough of a gap, it’s often more difficult to get them back into that.” Part 3 of the series will examine how Canada can assist with the vaccination of refugees and IDPs. Follow Geoffrey P. Johnston on Twitter @GeoffyPJohnston.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston