Article content This armchair historian can’t help but wonder if in their rush to make sense of what’s happening in Afghanistan the pundits aren’t overlooking some vital pieces of the analysis puzzle. I don’t profess to be an “expert” on that troubled land or on Central Asian affairs, but having read and written a bit about the history of Afghanistan I can view in a broader context the horrific events that are unfolding in Afghanistan. While doing so, at least three emerging issues stand out to me.

Article content First is the wisdom of the political adage that advises it’s easier to govern when a political party or leader sits – or fights – in opposition. Infinitely more difficult is the job of actually governing a country. History overflows with examples. Given by the actions of those brave Afghans who are protesting – or even resisting – the Taliban’s return to power and given the daunting array of problems Afghanistan now faces, it already seems likely that toppling the corrupt, incompetent puppet government that was based in Kabul was the easy part of the Taliban’s return to power. Governing the country this time around will be a lot more difficult than it was prior to 9/11. The Afghanistan of 2021 isn’t the Afghanistan of 1998. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Where does Afghanistan go from here? Back to video A second factor the Afghanistan experts seem to be missing or ignoring is that a significant number of Taliban fighters – and remember, the word Taliban means “students” in the Pashto language – are foreigners. The Taliban’s roots lie in the Saudi Arabian-funded religious seminaries of northern Pakistan, where hardline Sunni Islam theology holds sway. The young men from these schools who reportedly have flocked to the Taliban cause now provide a significant measure of the new regime’s muscle, firepower, and brutal religious fervor. Afghanistan is fervently Muslim, but it’s also tribal. Always has been, always will be. It seems likely that those Taliban outsiders who try to impose their will on Afghans will soon find themselves facing resentment and bloody opposition. At the same time, family quarrels have a way of turning ugly and vicious. The fact that 27 percent of Afghanistan’s 38 million people are Shiite suggests that domestic sectarian differences might also inflame the political situation.

Article content Further heightening tensions is the geographical reality that Iran is Afghanistan’s western neighbour. That large, militant theocracy stands as a regional power and as self-appointed scimitar-bearer and defender of the 15 per cent of the world’s Muslims who are Shiites. It remains to be seen how Iran’s mullahs respond to the Sunni-dominated Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan. A report in the Tehran Times the other day quoted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as saying, “The military defeat and pullout of the U.S. from Afghanistan must be turned into an opportunity to revive life, security, and sustainable peace in the country.” What exactly that means remains to be seen. And finally, the third issue that the Afghanistan experts appears to be forgetting – and it well may turn out to be pivotal – is one that’s tied up with the demographic mix and the mindset of the Afghan people. Their country is an ethnic potpourri – 38 per cent Pashtun, 31.3 per cent Tajik (both of whom are Sunni), 24.5 per cent Hazari (who are Shiite), with the remaining six per cent being a mixed bag of ethnic groups and religions. And no less important is the fact that 61 per cent of all Afghans are under the age of 25. These young people have no memories of the five years the Taliban ruled the country, 1996-2001. Their experiences and terms of reference are entirely post 9/11. Young Afghans – like young people everywhere – have dreams and expectations, and in recent years those expectations have been rising, especially among young women and girls. You have to wonder how these young people will react to living in a hard-line theocracy. (How ya gonna keep ’em down on the farm after they’ve seen Paree?) It’s still too early to say what will happen long-term in Afghanistan. However, what does seem certain is that the experts are right about at least one thing, and it’s something it’s impossible to dispute: with the re-emergence of ISIS and its offshoots, and with meddling by China, Russia, Pakistan, and Iran, the Afghanistan mess is only going to get messier. And so, the bloodshed and suffering in that troubled land aren’t over. Not by a long shot. Ken Cuthbertson, a Kingston writer and armchair historian, is the author of six books, the latest of which is 1945: The Year That Made Modern Canada.

