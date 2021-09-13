City golf championship No. 2 for Mayhew

Sunday morning’s match play final in the Kingston Men’s City Golf Championship between Drew Mayhew and David McMullen came down to the 16th hole at the Garrison Golf and Curling Club.

Article content

When leading by one stroke, Mayhew, 41, a Realtor at Remax Finest and former NCAA player, hit his tee shot out of bounds and lost it on the par-four hole. But Mayhew’s second tee shot was one of his best of the day which enabled him to halve the 407-yard hole with McMullen who also shot a bogey.

Mayhew ended up with the bogey after taking a two-stroke penalty for the lost ball.

“I made a birdie with my second ball and tied him it was probably the best bogey I made in my life,” Mayhew said in an interview.

The recovery gave Mayhew confidence and he responded with a birdie on the par-four, 17th and sealed the win at 2 and 1.

“I hit the best wedge that I hit that day and sucked it back,” Mayhew said of his shot on 16.

Mayhew defeated Simon Reyers 3 and 2 in the semi-finals while McMullen knocked off three-time defending champion Jamaal Moussaoui one up.

It was Mayhew’s second championship after winning in 2018.

Mayhew said when McMullen missed his par putt on 16 it gave him the chance to win the match.

On 16, McMullen’s tee shot landed in the middle of the fairway, he then hit his second shot a little long and it rolled down the embankment behind the hole. McMullen’s chip went far past the hole he had to settle for a bogey as well equalling Mayhew.

McMullen had eagled the 491-yard par-five 15th hole giving him some momentum going into the last three holes.

“On 16 I was 170 yards away and I pulled out a nine iron thinking I can it hit it to the front-left of the green,” said McMullen, 30, the former captain of the Kingston Voyageurs and player for the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns. said in an interview. “You can’t go long there because the slope is no fun and I hit it three to five yards long and had the toughest chip I had all weekend and hit it 18 feet past the hole and obviously I missed the putt.”