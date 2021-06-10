Edwards added to Canadian roster for FIBA tournament
Kingston’s Aaliyah Edwards is one of 20 women named to the Canada Basketball senior women’s national team roster for the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2021 in Puerto Rico starting Friday.
The former basketball and track star from Frontenac Secondary School completed her freshman season with the University of Connecticut Huskies averaging 10.7. points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
The Huskies made the Women’s Final Four in the NCAA tournament but lost 69-59 to the Arizona Wildcats in the semifinals.
This is the fifth time Edwards has been named to the senior national team. She played for the senior squad four times in 2019, including the 2019 AmeriCup where Canada won a silver medal.
The FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2021 will be played from June 11-19 in San Juan.
The Team Canada woman’s squad, fourth in the world in the FIBA rankings, has already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics July 26-August 8.
Canada has yet to announce the women’s roster for the Olympics.
Canada was originally scheduled to train this summer ahead Games in Edmonton but as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current quarantine protocols, the team relocated their training camp to the Toronto Raptors facility in Tampa, Florida.
Canada will compete in Group A along with Brazil, Colombia, Virgin Islands and El Salvador. Group B will consist of the United States, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.
The event is one of four Women’s Continental Cups, which will qualify 16 teams (four from the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2021) for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments from February 6-14, 2022.
