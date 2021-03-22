Edwards nets 17 points in NCAA women's basketball tournament debut

Ian MacAlpine
Mar 22, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read

Kingston’s Aaliyah Edwards, coming off the bench for the University of Connecticut Huskies, scored 17 points in a 102-59 NCAA women’s basketball tournament first-round win over the High Point Panthers of North Carolina at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday night.

Edwards was 8-for-10 from the field and sunk one of two free throws in her 25 minutes on the court. She also pulled in six offensive and six defensive rebounds.

Connecticut, now 26-1, takes on the Syracuse Orange (15-8) Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the second round of the tournament.

On Sunday Syracuse won it first-round game, 72-55 over South Dakota State.

imacalpine@postmedia.com

twitter.com/IanMacAlpine

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers