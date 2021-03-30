Edwards flashes defence in UConn's quarter-final win over Baylor

Article content

Kingston’s Aaliyah Edwards did her part on the defensive side of the basketball on Monday night for the University of Connecticut Huskies to help preserve a nail-biting 69-67 NCAA women’s basketball tournament quarter-final win over the Baylor Lady Bears at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

With three seconds remaining and the score 68-67 for the Huskies, Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington went up for a two-point shot in the paint just left of the basket that could have won the game for the Lady Bears. However, Edwards and teammate Olivia Nelson-Ododa blocked Carrington, making her miss the shot.

Baylor players and coaches called for a foul on either of the Huskies. No call was made.

NBA star Lebron James even tweeted about the play. “Cmon man!!! That was a FOUL!!”

Carrington netted 22 points in the game for Baylor and was 7-for-10 from the free-throw line. Had she made both free throws, the Huskies would have lost and been knocked out of the tournament.