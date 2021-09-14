Fan capacity capped for Frontenacs return to Leon’s Centre

The Kingston Frontenacs will be able to welcome fans back to the Leon’s Centre for their two pre-season exhibition games coming up on the next two Saturdays, albeit in reduced numbers due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Frontenacs will host the Ottawa 67’s on Saturday and against the Peterborough Petes on Saturday, Sept. 25. Both games are at 7 p.m.

The Frontenacs haven’t hosted a game at the Leon’s Centre since February 21, 2020, a 4-3 overtime win over the Oshawa Generals. Shane Wright scored the winning goal on a power play.

Currently, in stage 3 of the Ontario Reopening Act all indoor entertainment facilities including Ontario Hockey League arenas are allowed 1,000 people to watch games. The capacity of the Leon’s Centre for hockey is 5,700.

At the moment the Frontenacs are making their tickets available to their season ticket holders and if any tickets are left over they’ll be on sale to the general public.

“As per guidelines recently released by the province, only fully vaccinated individuals (completed at minimum 14 days prior) will be permitted into the Leon’s Centre. Our team will require proof of vaccination, photo identification and mandatory mask wearing from Saturday, September 18 onwards by all patrons inside the venue,” said a Frontenacs news release.

The team hopes that restrictions loosen and the team can host full capacity events at the Leon’s Centre by opening night on October 8, when the Frontenacs host the Ottawa’s 67’s.

In anticipation of this possibility, the release said, the Frontenacs will launch their 2021-22 single game tickets sales for the regular season starting next week.

Once launched, tickets will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.ca or in person at the Leon’s Centre box office.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 are on sale now at www.myfrontenacs.com, said the news release.

