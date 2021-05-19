Four hockey players with Kingston connections to play in world championship
Four hockey players with Kingston ties will be taking to the ice this week at the International Ice Hockey Federation world championship in Riga, Latvia.
Kingston native and former Kingston Frontenacs forward Gabe Vilardi will be playing for Canada, while fellow former Frontenacs left-winger Jason Robertson and goaltender Danny Taylor will also play in the championship. Robertson, from Northville, Mich., will suit up for the United States, while Taylor, 35, who was born in England but grew up in the Ottawa area, will play for Belarus. He recently became a citizen of that country.
Justin Fazio, a goaltender with the Queen’s Gaels in the 2018-19 season, will play for Italy.
Fazio, 24, who was born in Sarnia, led the Gaels to the Ontario University Athletics championship and a berth in the 2019 U Sports championship in Lethbridge, Alta., where the Gaels were knocked out in the first round.
Taylor, with four National Hockey League games over his career, plays for Minsk Dynamo in the Kontinental Hockey League. This season in a dozen games, Taylor had a 2-4-1 record, 3.41 goals-against average and .877 save percentage.
He played in 57 games for the Kingston Frontenacs in the 2005-06 season and went 32-15-6 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.
Vilardi, 21, scored 10 goals and 23 points for the Los Angeles Kings in 54 games in 2020-21. He played half a season in 2017-18 with the Frontenacs, scoring 22 goals and 58 points in 32 games. In 16 playoff games that season, he scored 11 goals and 22 points.
Vilardi missed his last season with the Frontenacs due to back problems and was unable to play for Canada in the 2019 world junior championship. That season, he was limited to just four games with the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate.
Robertson, 21, played 165 Ontario Hockey League games with the Frontenacs, scoring 124 goals and 238 points between 2015-16 and November 2018. He added 25 goals and 79 points in 38 games after being traded to the Niagara IceDogs.
This season, his first full season with the Dallas Stars, he scored 17 goals and 45 points.
The 16-team tournament starts on Friday and will run until June 6.
