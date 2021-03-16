Frontenacs add players while waiting to see if season starts

If the 2020-21 Ontario Hockey League season were to begin soon, the Kingston Frontenacs would have some new players taking to the ice.

The OHL and the provincial government are currently in talks over how the league’s 20 teams can play with bodychecking and still respect COVID-19 safety protocols. One suggestion has teams playing in hub cities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the past week, the Frontenacs announced they have received commitments from forward Lucas Edmonds, 20, goaltender Cole McLaren, 21, and defenceman Chase Costantino, 17.

Edmonds, with a January 2001 birthdate, can play this season and also would be eligible as an overage player in 2021-22.

He is a five-foot-11, 183-pound forward from North Bay who was selected by the Frontenacs in the seventh round, 131st overall, in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection.

Edmonds has dual Canadian-Sweden citizenship and has been playing with men professionally in Sweden this season for Kristianstad IK and Karlskrona HK. In 35 combined games, he has chalked up four goals and five assists.

“We are very excited to add Lucas to our program. He will instantly add skill and experience to our top-six forward group,” general manager and head coach Paul McFarland said in a statement. “His habits, work ethic and the experience of playing professionally this season in Sweden will be a great resource for our young core of players.”