Article content Kingston Frontenacs new management team of general manager Kory Cooper and head coach Luca Caputi have hit the ground running to prepare for the 2021-22 Ontario Hockey League season since being appointed to their new positions in the first half of July. Cooper and Caputi, respectively, replaced general manager and head coach Paul McFarland after McFarland accepted an assistant coaching position with the NHL expansion Seattle Kraken. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Frontenacs management team keeps active during off-season Back to video Since taking over, Cooper promoted Caputi from assistant coach to head coach, signed Finnish goalie Leevi Merilainen and hired McFarland’s brother, John, to be a Frontenacs assistant coach.

Article content The Frontenacs have also signed their top five selections from the 2021 OHL Priority Selection held in early June to standard player agreements. Committed to the Frontenacs are right-winger Matthew Soto, who was selected fifth overall; centre Mitchell Brooks and defenceman Quinton Burns, who were both chosen in the second round, 34th and 35th overall, respectively; and goaltender Mason Vaccari and centre Christopher Thibodeau, who were taken in the fourth round. The Frontenacs also received a commitment from 18-year-old goaltender Leevi Merilainen of Oulu, Finland. He was selected 48th overall in the opening round of the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft on June 30. Merilainen, who is six-foot-two and weighs 170 pounds, spent the 2020-21 season with the Karpat U20 program. He was the junior league’s U20 SM-Sarja league leader in wins with a 21-0-3 record. His save percentage was .928 and he had a goals-against average of 1.71 and recorded six shutouts. Merilainen was selected in the third round, 71st overall, by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft. With Slovak right-winger Martin Chromiak expected back this season, the Frontenacs released Belarus left-winger Vitali Pinchuk to make room for Merilainen, since CHL teams can have only two European import players on their roster. Assistant coach McFarland, 29, was the 2008 first overall OHL selection of the Sudbury Wolves. He spent his four-year OHL career with the Sudbury Wolves, Saginaw Spirit and Ottawa 67’s.

Article content The Florida Panthers selected him in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He spent seven seasons playing professional hockey in the ECHL, AHL, NHL and various European leagues. McFarland retired in 2019 and launched his own skills development company in the Greater Toronto Area. In 2020, he was added to the Frontenacs scouting staff as a crossover scout and has worked with the staff to help with the draft process. In the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, two Frontenacs were selected in the July 23-24 event. Forward Francesco Arcuri went in the sixth round, 175th overall, to the Dallas Stars, while Hache was selected in the seventh round, 210th overall, by the Florida Panthers. Arcuri, 18, scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 60 games in 2019-20 while Hache, also 18, recorded five assists and 15 penalty minutes in an injury-shortened 29-game season in 2019-20. Kingston’s top two scorers from the 2019-20 season — forwards Shane Wright, 17, and Zayde Wisdom, 19 — attended Canada’s world junior Summer Showcase in Calgary, July 29 to Aug. 3. Wright’s 2019-20 scoring line was 39-27-66 in 58 games while Wisdom checked in at 29-30-59 in 62 games before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns. They were joined at the showcase by former Kingston AAA minor hockey player Donovan Sebrango, now with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine

