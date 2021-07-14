Frontenacs not travelling west in the 2021-22 OHL season

Fans of the Kingston Frontenacs who like watching Ontario Hockey League rivals Peterborough Petes, Ottawa 67’s and Oshawa Generals are in for a treat this coming season.

According to the recently released OHL schedule, the Frontenacs will play a usual 68-game season in 2021-22 but all games will be against the Frontenacs closest geographic rivals in the Eastern Conference.

The Frontenacs open their home schedule on Friday, Oct. 8 against Ottawa at 7 p.m.

Kingston will play Peterborough, Ottawa and Oshawa a dozen times each, six games at home and six on the road. Those 36 games account for more than half of the Frontenacs schedule.

The remaining games against other Eastern Conference rivals will include eight games each against the Mississauga Steelheads and Hamilton Bulldogs and four games each against the Niagara IceDogs, Barrie Colts, Sudbury Wolves and North Bay Battalion.

The Frontenacs play no regular season games against Western Conference teams.

The Frontenacs will play 20 home games on Friday nights, five on Saturday evenings, five on Sunday afternoons, and two Wednesday evening games.

They will also play a New Year’s Day game on Saturday, January 1 at 4 p.m. vs Ottawa and a Family Day game on Monday, February 21 at 2 p.m., also against the 67’s.

They will close their home schedule on Friday, April 1 against the Generals and will close the season on the road on Sunday, April 3 in Oshawa.

