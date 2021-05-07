





Share this Story: Frontenacs' Shane Wright leads Canada to U18 world championship

Frontenacs' Shane Wright leads Canada to U18 world championship Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Article content It was Shane Wright’s first gold medal playing for Canada, but it’s not likely to be his last. The 17-year-old Kingston Frontenacs centre scored a pair of goals and added an assist on Thursday night to lead Canada’s U18 team to a 5-3 win over Russia in the final of the IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship in Frisco, Texas. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Frontenacs' Shane Wright leads Canada to U18 world championship Back to video Burlington native Wright, the captain of the Canadian team, scored nine goals and 14 points while playing in five of the team’s seven games. Wright sat out Canada’s second and third round-robin games for precautionary reasons. Canada went 7-0 and outscored its opponents, 51-12. Wright finished the tournament tied for second in scoring with forward Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), two points back of tournament leader Matvei Michkov of Russia. It was Canada’s first gold medal in the tournament since 2013. “It means the world to this country, to the guys in our dressing room, all of the coaches and all of the staff,” Wright said after the game. “Just the effort we put in, how hard everyone has worked since Day 1. I couldn’t be prouder of the work everyone has put in and all the sacrifices that have been made.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content After surrendering the first goal to Russia, the first time in the tournament that Canada’s opponent had opened the scoring, Bedard, who was granted exceptional status in 2020 and was drafted into the Western Hockey League ranks as an underage player, scored on a backhand shot with 4:01 remaining in the first period. Russia took back the lead two minutes later, before Wright scored on a power play late in the first period, his first of two goals in the game. Canada took the lead in the second period, with Wright’s former Don Mills Flyers minor midget teammate Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds) scoring along with Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers) and defenceman Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts), another former Don Mills Flyer, scoring. Wright earned an assist on Clarke’s goal. Wright scored his last goal into an empty net with 40 seconds left in the game after Russia got to within one goal halfway through the third. It was Wright’s ninth goal of the tournament, one better than Connor McDavid’s goal total in the 2013 tournament. After the game, Wright was asked how he was able to mentally focus on the tournament and gold medal game after having not played all season because of the Ontario Hockey League shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was tough not playing for so long like we did. I just tried to prepare as much as possible and try not to look too far ahead in the future,” he said. Wright was also asked what his plans are for the summer.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Just getting back in the gym and back on the ice, just finding ways to get better,” Wright said. “Prepare for the OHL season, that’s all I can do right now. We’re not exactly sure when it’s going to start.” Canadian coach Dave Barr didn’t mind having his two youngest players, Wright and Bedard, on the ice in the last minute of the championship game while nursing a one-goal lead. Barr said he thought Wright was a strong defensive forward after Canada’s 8-1 win over Sweden in the semifinals. “He was just in the right spots all the time, making tough plays and supporting down low in the D zone. I thought he was fantastic, so I had no problem putting him out on the ice at any moment,” Barr said. Since 2002, Canada has won four gold medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship (2003, 2008, 2013, 2021), one silver (2005) and three bronze medals (2012, 2014, 2015). imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston