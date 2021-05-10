





Article content The Kingston Frontenacs are suing their insurer, Lloyd’s Canada, for $1 million for lack of payment on the Frontenacs’ business interruption claim and another $100,000 in punitive damages. In March 2020, the Ontario Hockey League shut down the remainder of the 2019-20 season and playoffs due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and then had the entire 2020-21 OHL hockey season cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Frontenacs suing insurance company for not paying claim for scrapped season Back to video After multiple delays to the start of the season, the OHL eventually cancelled it on April 20. The Frontenacs lost 34 home dates this past season, as well as home exhibition games and potential playoff games, losing millions of dollars of ticket sales, souvenir sales and a share of the food and beverage sales at the Leon’s Centre. The Sudbury Wolves are also suing their insurance provider, Intact Insurance Co., for $1 million for similar denied claims. The Frontenacs’ lawsuit alleging breach of contract was filed at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston in January. The newspaper obtained a copy of the suit on Monday.

Article content None of the allegations have been proven in court. “The plaintiffs have suffered and continue to suffer significant loss and damage, including business interruption loss, as a result of the actual presence of the coronavirus,” the Frontenacs’ 23-page statement of claim filed by law firm McCarthy Tetrault LLP of Toronto, said. The statement said the Frontenacs are insured for such loss and damage pursuant to an insurance policy issued by Lloyd’s Canada, and the team said the policy provides broad coverage for all risks. “The policy does not contain any exclusions for epidemics, outbreaks, pandemics, viruses generally or coronaviruses in particular,” the claim said. When contacted about the lawsuit, Frontenacs owner and governor Doug Springer offered a “no comment” on the issue. The Whig-Standard also reached out to Marc Lipman, the chief agent of Lloyd’s underwriters in its Toronto office, but did not hear back by deadline. The Frontenacs claim that many insurers introduced new policy language that “purports to expressly exclude coverage for loss relating to the ‘Contagious Disease.'” “This exclusionary language does not operate retroactively. It only applies to new policies and policy renewals purchased after the scope of coverage was expressly changed,” the statement said. The suit goes on to say the policy was designed, intended and marketed by the defendants to provide peace of mind to their business customers.

Lloyd's Canada has yet to respond to the Frontenacs' claim. In an interview on Monday, Springer said he is looking forward to the 2021-22 OHL season, which he is optimistic will start in the fall. "The way things are going right now, I think it's all very positive that we will be dropping the puck with people in the building," Springer said. Fans will have a chance to watch one of the franchise's best-ever players take to the ice for one more season. "Everyone will have one full year to watch Mr. Shane Wright, but after that don't expect to see him back in the Ontario Hockey League." imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine

