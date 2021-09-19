Frontenacs beat 67's 5-1 in front of 1,000 fans

The Kingston Frontenacs’ first-year players showed the way on Saturday night at the Leon’s Centre with a 5-1 win over the Ottawa 67’s in an Ontario Hockey League pre-season game.

With two classes of rookies playing this season, after the 2020-21 season was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of Kingston’s 25-player pre-season roster is made up of first-year players.

Rookie forward Paul Ludwinski got the Frontenacs on the scoreboard in the first period, deflecting a Lucas Peric point shot past Ottawa goaltender Colin MacKenzie.

Kingston added three goals in the second period, with Mitchell Brooks, Lucas Edmonds and Chris Thibodeau doing the scoring.

Edmonds added another goal in the third period. The 20-year-old is playing his first season in Kingston after playing four years of junior hockey in Sweden.

The Frontenacs were allowed to have a maximum of 1,000 fans in the stands for the game due to social distancing protocols.

Kingston’s Jackson Stewart had a short evening as he fought the 67’s Thomas Sirman less than six minutes into the game. Fights in pre-season games earn players a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.

Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari had a shutout going until the 10:07 mark of the third period, when the 67’s Vsevolod Gaidamak scored from close in.

The 67’s outshot the Frontenacs 23-22 in the game.

The Peterborough Petes visit the Frontenacs this coming Saturday at the Leon’s Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

